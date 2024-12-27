Theater Resources Unlimited Entends Bidding for Holiday Online Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited has announced their Holiday Online Auction, now extended through January 2nd, 2025, featuring last minute gifts for theater lovers and professionals.

Auction items include show tickets, plenty of artistic services, as well as health and fitness sessions. Buy some monologue coachings for your actor friends or take a special someone (or yourself) to a Broadway show!

Auction Items

Broadway tickets to Our Town, Maybe Happy Ending, Alicia Key's hit musical Hell's Kitchen and more, plus off-Brooadway shows!

Brunch with Tony-nominated actor Robert Cuccioli at Tony diNapoli

Backstage.com subscription

1-month unlimited Zoom Fitness Classes: Frequency of Flow with Stephanie Ann Ball

Living Room Laughs: Private Stand-up Comedy Show In Your Manhattan Home

And more!

To learn more and bid for items, visit https://new.biddingowl.com/TRUholidayauction

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-two-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.