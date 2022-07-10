Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater Life Uncensored, A New Podcast For Theater Professionals, Launches This Month

A new podcast that peels back the curtain to reveal to you what's REALLY working in today's industry for theater artists just like you.

Jul. 10, 2022  

Theater Life Uncensored is a new podcast that peels back the curtain to reveal to you what's REALLY working in today's industry for theater artists just like you. That means you get to hear and learn how to surpass your career goals sooner and enjoy an easier, more peaceful life along the way.

It's hosted by Jim Cooney, a NYC-based director/choreographer and founder of Amplified Artists, a membership community helping theater artists create careers and lives they love.

Jim says, "For over 20 years, I've been teaching and guiding artists on the things they don't learn in school that are actually the reasons why people get hired. And I really love helping artists book their dream jobs. This podcast expands the ways I can offer them proven strategies, encouraging motivation, and real insights from real artists."

There are 15 episodes this first season, with a new episode being released each Sunday. Episodes will alternate between longform interviews with artists from all over the industry and shorter, actionable episodes with "how tos" on branding, reels, websites, social media, and more.

To celebrate the launch, there are three episodes already available. That includes a two-minute trailer giving you an overview of what to expect this season.

You can subscribe to the free podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app. It's available on every platform.

Visit JimCooney.me/podcast for more info.

