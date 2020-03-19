Theater Fans Stuck at Home Can Listen to Reed Birney's Interview on The Audition Helper

The Audition Helper is offering some productive options for the spare time created by the Coronavirus sequester with an entertaining interview with Tony Award winning-actor, Reed Birney. "We hope everyone is staying home and out of public spaces during this terrible pandemic," says Audition Helper founder Ken Kaissar. "It's a great idea for actors to stay busy by using this time proactively. We're delighted to offer up this enlightening and inspiring interview with Tony winner and House of Cards regular, Reed Birney." Reed talks at length about the trials and tribulations of keeping his acting career going for 43 years.

Birney is a two-time Tony Award-nominated actor. He won for Stephen Karam's The Humans, which opened on Broadway in 2016. He was also been seen on Broadway in 1984, Casa Valentina (which earned him his other Tony Award nomination), and Picnic. He made his Broadway debut in 1977, performing in Albert Innaurato's Gemini.

"Reed is easy to talk to and hilarious," Kaissar said. "We laughed a lot during the interview about his nude scene in Sarah Kane's Blasted, the fact that he used to stuff envelopes at Lincoln Center but has never performed there, and the financial burden of buying tickets on Broadway. Hopefully, this interview will be one more thing to entertain people stuck at home and trying to avoid the Coronavirus."

The interview can be heard at www.theauditionhelper.com. The website offers audition coaching for professional actors via video conferencing. The Audition Helper released an interview with actor Margo Seibert in January and plans to release upcoming interviews with actors Telly Leung and Erin Wilhelmi.





