The Shadow Box Returns To NYC After 25 Years

Regeneration Theatre - once again - revives a powerful play tackling topic still timely.

The Shadow Box performing at The Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street, New York City, from January 30 to February 9 (January 30, 31; February 1, 3,6,7,8 @ 7:00 p.m.; February 2 & 8 @ 2:00 p.m. and February 9 @ 1:00 p.m.) https://regeneration.brownpapertickets.com/

Michael Cristofer's award-winning play looks at terminal illness from a deeply personal angle. Over a course of twenty-four hours, three stories depicting the lives of three families facing different version of the inevitable offer up journeys toward acceptance. Even facing the end - there are always forms of hope. Not seen in New York in 25 years, Cristofer's powerful portrayal of human struggles remains timely and sadly, still echo today due to our current conversations on healthcare.

Shadow Box won the 1977 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and that same year's Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New American Play

Directed by Marcus Gualberto, the play features Jon Spano,* Nikole Marone, Leonard W Rose, Robert Maisonett, Nicole Greevy,* Cameron Tharma, Jenne Vath,* Anita Daswani. Mr. Gualberto is assisted by Allison Hohman (* members appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association)

Regeneration Theatre is dedicated to featuring a diversity of subjects and styles and artists that is appropriate for the world in which we live today and our mission to bring back to life works that have been neglected, or underestimated in the past. We hope to see you at one or all of them either by donating, or simply buying tickets for the show or shows that interest you most!





