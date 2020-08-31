The Wright Way Coaching Announces Camp Wonderland - A Kids Broadway Fall Intensive

Camp begins on September 30th.

The Wright Way Coaching, a New York City-based acting and performance coaching program, has announced Camp Wonderland, a virtual performing arts camp for youth performers. Currently accepting student performers ages 7-18 for an $800 plus processing fees, camp begins on September 30th, and will culminate in a global livestream performance event on October 25th. Instruction will be held on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Rance Wright, owner of The Wright Way, is bringing Camp Wonderland to life after the success of his first all-digital Summer Intensive for youth performers. This offering provides a full month of after-school classes and seminars, culminating in a cohesive show. Wright shared that he is thrilled to offer young performers the opportunity to participate in "all levels of creation,from performance, to song selection, to creating some of their own dialogue, really empowering them to be the creatives behind their own characters". It's from this perspective that Camp Wonderland drew its name. "We thought, 'what kind of world gives us that creative opportunity?' Wonderland."

Wright himself will provide acting coaching, along with New York casting director Alison Franck, a member of The Wright Way staff. Special instructors include Broadway and international director/choreographer Joe Barros, and producer/video editor Hector Flores, who will give young performers an edge with self-tape skills. Top industry professionals act as guest instructors, and attend the final performance..

The Wright Way has been providing coaching to New York City professionals at all stages of development for over 15 years. Until 2014, The Wright Way Masterclass program provided artist education on working in the entertainment industry in major cities throughout the U.S. In the future, The Wright Way is hoping to provide both in-person and online intensives, so that students in any location can get the benefits of New York industry professional instruction.To learn more about Camp Wonderland, and to register, visit wrightwaycoaching.com/workshop/campwonderland

With over 20 years of intensive training and experience, Rance Wright, the owner of The Wright Way, provides the best experience as a coach, mentor, and consultant. He is a highly accomplished performance art professional, with a vast experience as a performer, teacher, manager and casting director. Rance has hundreds of current clients performing on Broadway shows, national tours and television. He holds a Master of Fine Arts from Boston Conservatory, and a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Music, Dance and Theater from Brigham Young University. For more information, please visit us at www.wrightwaycoaching.com or email us directly at info@wrightwaycoaching.com.

