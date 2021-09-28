The Western Wind Vocal Sextet Adds Streaming Tickets for World Premiere Concert

The Western Wind Vocal Sextet has add on-demand streaming tickets for its world premiere concert, "Certain Dragons & Other Beasts, Fearsome, Delightful, & Strange," which will be presented on October 9 at 7:00 PM at Church of St. Luke in the Field, 487 Hudson Street, NYC (West Village).

After a nearly two-year hiatus from in-person performance, the Grammy-nominated ensemble ensemble is thrilled to unite again with live audiences. But it has added streaming tickets in order to accommodate the nationwide virtual audience it has stitched together since March 28, 2020, when an earlier version of this concert had to be canceled due to the Covid shutdown.

The concert is a journey through the natural (and supernatural) world featuring the world premiere of "Certain Dragons" by Martha Sullivan, a multi-movement work created for The Western Wind. Its five movements are settings of texts from John Keats, W.B. Yeats, Siegfried Sassoon, African-American Spirituals, and Sullivan herself, all referencing dragons. With its signature eclectic range of repertoire, Western Wind will also delve into the deeps of the sea, the highest soaring heights of the air, and everything in between with works by Josquin, Janequin, Weelkes, Monteverdi, Purcell, Billings, Stanford, Dennis, and others--works that are both grave and fanciful, well-known and unknown, very old and very, very new.

"Certain Dragons..." is made possible by the Chamber Music Classical Commissioning Program with generous funding provided by The Andrew Mellon Foundation.

The Western Wind singers are sopranos Linda Lee Jones and Elizabeth van Os, countertenor Eric S. Brenner, tenors Todd Frizzell and David Vanderwal and bass Steven Hrycelak.

Since 1969, the Grammy nominated Western Wind has devoted itself to the special beauty and variety of a cappella music. The New York Times has called them "A kaleidoscopic tapestry of vocal hues." The ensemble's repertoire reveals its diverse background, from Renaissance motets to Fifties rock'n'roll, medieval carols to Duke Ellington, complex works by avant-garde composers to the simplest folk melodies. Visit them at http://www.westernwind.org.

For in-person tickets, go to http://www.westernwind.org/concerts.html. For live broadcast and streaming on-demand tickets, go to: https://www.musae.me/westernwind/experiences/1179/certain-dragons. For more concert information, please call 212-873-2848 or e-mail: info@westernwind.org.