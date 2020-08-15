Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Theatre Community Pays Tribute to Howell Binkley on Social Media

The lighting designer died after a battle with lung cancer.

Aug. 15, 2020  
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of lighting designer Howell Binkley after a battle with lung cancer.

Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by his work on Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, and Come From Away. He is the recipient of the 2016 Tony Award and a 2018 Olivier Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Hamilton.

Read his full obituary here.

Members of the theatre community have been paying tribute to Binkley on social media. Read some of the posts below:


