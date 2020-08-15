The Theatre Community Pays Tribute to Howell Binkley on Social Media

The lighting designer died after a battle with lung cancer.

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of lighting designer Howell Binkley after a battle with lung cancer.

Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by his work on Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, and Come From Away. He is the recipient of the 2016 Tony Award and a 2018 Olivier Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Hamilton.

Members of the theatre community have been paying tribute to Binkley on social media. Read some of the posts below:

Howell. Thank you for Benny & Nina's sunrise. Thank you for Hamilton's hurricane & Burr's self-made walls. Thank you for sculpting in light & elevating every moment you touched. Where will I hide now if not at your tech table? I miss your smile & kindness already. Rest easy pal. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 15, 2020

But more than that, he was such a truly good person, always smiling and encouraging to everyone - even geeky writers who wanted to watch him cueing. He was an old school gentleman. I loved that he refused to use a headset and called the booth on an old-fashioned phone. pic.twitter.com/L9FpS1q19m - Sankoff and Hein (@SankoffandHein) August 15, 2020

Howell Binkley was a frequent collaborator & a dear friend. He was a genius & a giant. A true artist & the most lovely and generous soul. This is an extraordinary loss. #HowellBinkley - David Korins (@DavidKorins) August 14, 2020

Howell Binkley: a master lighting designer and a light. Loved the man. RIP good brother https://t.co/qc7lK9e9nX - Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) August 15, 2020

Howell Binkley was a genius and a kind man. ❤️❤️❤️ - Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) August 14, 2020

OMG!! Shocked & saddened to read this. I loved Howell Binkley & was honored to get to work with him in "Camino Real" (1999), my Signature Theatre Concert (2013) & "Grey Gardens" in LA (2026) all directed by Michael Wilson. Binkley was such a lovely man. Gone too soon. Only 64. https://t.co/CFGkks2Ugg - Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) August 14, 2020

RIP Howell Binkley. One of the greats. - steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) August 14, 2020

I've been so preoccupied today that I missed this news til now. Howell turned every single beam of light into a character on stage that demanded my exploration and discovery show after show. ⁦@HamiltonMusical #InTheHeights #RIP #HowellBinkley https://t.co/VZFIeXpkJZ - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) August 15, 2020

Thinking of Howell Binkley and his family. What a loss. What a giant talent. What a kind soul. He lit up - from the inside. You will he so missed, my friend. - Telly Leung (@tellyleung) August 14, 2020

Howell and my dad hanging out at my 40th. What a sweet man. A sweet friend. So sad, but so happy to have known you. Rest In Peace Howell. #howellBinkley pic.twitter.com/Yvy2l25DET - Chad Kimball (@chadkimball1) August 14, 2020

I'm incredibly sad to learn that my friend and iconic lighting designer #HowellBinkley has passed away. His talent was a gift to our community. My constant cheerleader during @DonnaSummerBway despite being in a raging battle w/ lung cancer. - Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) August 14, 2020

Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of Howell Binkley. He was a master in his field and I always enjoyed working on a show with him, I never had a problem finding my light. My condolences to Joyce. He was one of the kindest, most talented gentleman. He will be missed. - Emma Hunton (@EmmaHunton) August 15, 2020

Thinking of Howell, of his phenomenal designs, and how he'd always greet me with a huge grin and a "Hey, buddy!" ever since 2001 when I worked with him on BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL....

You will be missed, Howell, but not forgotten. ❤️ https://t.co/LJNAZ9Iyvw - Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) August 15, 2020

Absolutely devastated that this gentleman of the theater and creative-genius-legend has been taken from us so soon. RIP Howell... ? - Victoria Clark (@Vicki_Clark) August 15, 2020

