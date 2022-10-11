Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Tenors To Perform At Adler Hall At NY Society For Ethical Culture

The Tenors is an international vocal group made up of four incredible vocalists: Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray, Alberto Urso and Mark Masri. 

Oct. 11, 2022  
JUNO award-winning, multi-Platinum selling vocal group The Tenors will perform at New York's Adler Hall at NY Society for Ethical Culture on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The Tenors is an international vocal group made up of four incredible vocalists: Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray, Alberto Urso and Mark Masri. They have been thrilling audiences around the world for over a decade with their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies, and undeniable charm. With four powerful voices, The Tenors are continuing to reimagine iconic hits and blend classical music, contemporary pop, classic rock, folk, and inspired self-penned original songs. The band's repertoire includes songs in English, French, Spanish, and Italian.

Tickets are $45, $65 and $85 and will be available at www.eventbrite.com starting on Friday, October 14 at 10:00AM.

Over the years, the vocal supergroup has achieved international success, performing thousands of live shows and hundreds of national and international TV appearances on five continents. Some of The Tenors many highlights include performing for six Presidents of the United States, including at the White House Christmas Tree Lighting, for the world leaders at the G20 Summit, for the opening ceremonies of the XXI Olympic Winter Games, for Her Majesty The Queen's Diamond Jubilee, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Primetime Emmy Awards, and the NBC Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Centre. Most recently, the group made their live U.S. debut at The Hollywood Bowl on September 15 as special guests of Lang Lang. The Tenors have also had the honour of sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in music including Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah McLachlan, Sting, Justin Bieber, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Elton John, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder and David Foster.

For additional information on the Tenors and their upcoming show dates, including upcoming Holiday performances: A Season of Miracles, visit www.tenorsmusic.com.


Regional Awards

