The Tank's 2020 Virtual Gala Will Honor Producer Mara Isaacs

The Tank announced today that their 2020 Virtual Gala will honor Tony Award-winning producer Mara Isaacs. The Gala will be held online on Tuesday May 19 beginning at 6pm and will be hosted by Andrea Coleman.

Attendees have the option to purchase a grocery box with ingredients and wine pairing delivery for an at-home cook-along with Chef Jenn de la Vega (Randwiches, cook-in-residence at TASTE Cooking). Guests are also invited to "Design UR Dine" with prop stylist Patricia Marjorie (Jeremy O. Harris' Black Exhibition), who will speak live with Tank artists to help attendees pull together their own table centerpieces from around the house. Guests are invited to send in their results to be featured live on air.

The evening will include a virtual dance party & feature performances from Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, Or Change; Jelly's Last Jam), Tony Award winner Denis O'Hare (Take Me Out, Assassins), members of the company of the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown, the cast of Tony Award winner Greg Kotis's (Urintetown) new musical I AM NOBODY, the women of The Tank's hit comedy show Kutti Gang, music from the band PRINCESS and more to be announced.

"The Tank is thrilled to celebrate Mara Isaacs and her commitment to championing artists, forging new paths, and shepherding boundary-defying work," said Artistic Director Meghan Finn. "Mara's values and practice of nimbleness and rigor, of creating flexible structures based on what the work itself needs, and nurturing artists and projects across and in between genres all resonate with The Tank's commitment to making space for artists experimenting with new ideas and new forms and in supporting the work when and how it needs in order to thrive."

The Tank 2020 Virtual Gala will be livestreamed via a private link sent to ticket-buyers. Packages, including an attendance-only option, start at $30 and are on sale now at www.tankgala2020.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You