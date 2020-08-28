The Story Pirates Release an Album of 12 Original Songs Entitled CATS SIT ON YOU
Tonight at 7pm ET (4 pm PT), The Story Pirates will celebrate the album release with a live-streamed improv show.
The Story Pirates, renowned for taking kids' wildest story ideas and turning them into award-winning musical sketch comedy, release a digital album of 12 original songs today: Cats Sit On You.
These fan-favorite songs from seasons 2 and 3 of Story Pirates Podcast, were remixed and mastered for the crispest sound.
"Cats Sit On You," already a hit on SiriusXM's Kids Place Live, is based on a one-line story written by Alex, a 6 year old from California. In full, it reads: "Cats sit on you, and sometimes they take over over the school." Another hit from the podcast, "Banana Clown," is a fan-favorite song featuring Grammy Award-winning rapper Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. The original story is about a guy who has a hard time finding the right job, written by an 8 year old from Massachusetts named Benjamin. Another hit from the podcast is "Humming," a song about a simple habit that snowballs into a worldwide trend, from a story written by Emily, an 11 year old from Texas.
Perhaps the timeliest song on the album is "The First Kids to Work at the Census," which debuted on the podcast in April. It's a song about two kids who just want to put their natural talents to work. The original story is by William, a 7-year-old from California, whose dad actually works for the U.S. Census.
Tonight at 7pm ET (4 pm PT), The Story Pirates will celebrate the album release with a live-streamed improv show called the Story Creation Zone, and a Cats Sit On You themed dance class, exclusively available to Story Pirates Creator Club subscribers. For information, and to start a free trial, visit StoryPiratesCreatorClub.com. An album release celebration featuring the songwriters and performers, plus special guests, will be announced in September.
