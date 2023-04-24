Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Soapbox Presents X CHROME VALLEY At Lincoln Center This May

Join Lincoln Center Poet-In-Residence Mahogany L. Browne for a new immersive art experience in celebration of her newest anthology of poems.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Join Lincoln Center Poet-In-Residence Mahogany L. Browne for a new immersive art experience in celebration of her newest anthology of poems, Chrome Valley, in collaboration with The Soapbox Presents in the David Rubenstein Atrium Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:30 pm

What is it to be born Black in America, to grow knowing the love of a home and to confront the threat of existing outside of it? This multisensory, immersive work is the investigation of this question through the musical and visual renderings of poems from Mahogany L. Browne's newest anthology, Chrome Valley.

Created by Marija Abney and Sean Mason, with original music composed by Mason and voiced by Amber Iman, dance by Gianna Theodore, and photography by Anthony Artis, this piece translates word into an experience of movement, sight, sound and taste. Here, we stitch a quilt that journeys through this country's legacy of collective/collected traumas and explore what has been heirloomed to Black bodies in spite of it all

Learn more at LincolnCenter.org.





