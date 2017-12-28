The Skivvies to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Return with HERE, THERE, AND UNDERWEAR

Stripped down duo, The Skivvies have announced that they will return to Feinstein's/ 54 Below with their new show, Here, There, and Underwear. Performances are set to take place January 14 & 20 at 9:30 PM.

Special guests for the shows are set to include: Nick Adams, Lesli Margherita, Jessica Vosk, Randy Harrison, Molly Pope, Lauren Zakrin, Ryann Redmond, Constantine Rosoulli, Wayne Allen Wilcox, Bonnie Milligan, Evan Todd, Mike Wartella, and Ellyn Marsh.

THE SKIVVIES are Tony Award-nominee Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide, Marry Me A Little) and Nick Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up). Not only is the music stripped-down-cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica, and a surprising array of other under-used instruments-but The Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.





