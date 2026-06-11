The Skivvies Will Return to Joe's Pub With FILM STRIPS 2: BACK IN THE HABIT OF ELECTRIC BOOGALOO

The Skivvies are set to return to Joe's Pub with Film Strips 2: Back in the Habit of Electric Boogaloo. This performance will be a follow up to the duo's Film Strips show last year. The set will feature wild arrangements from movies that meant something to them, whether nostalgic, absurd, bad or amazing.

Special guests for this performance will include Matt Doyle, Maria Wirries, John Riddle, Nora Schell, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Andy Mientus, and Kuhoo Verma.

The performance will take place on July 20 at 9:30pm. Tickets are available now online.

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