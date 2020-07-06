The Shows Must Go On Series Will Present Encore of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

The Shows Must Go On has brought the theatre home every weekend throughout lockdown, entertaining millions of theatre fans. The YouTube channel will continue to release show clips over the summer but will be taking a brief hiatus from full shows before returning with all-new seasons of exciting shows to entertain audiences at home, while theatres are closed.

To conclude and celebrate their first season of shows, The Shows Must Go On will be returning to where it all began, with an encore of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond on Friday July 10th, available for 48 hours. A new season of shows will return again every weekend from mid-August. Tune in right here at BroadwayWorld to watch live!

This Friday, Magic at the Musicals, the digital radio station dedicated to musical theatre, is hosting a Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Day. The Digital Radio station, dedicated to everything musical theatre, will play all the music from the show and special guest Jac Yarrow presents his own show at 1pm. Have a listen at magic.co.uk/musicals.

Image courtesy of NBC Universal

