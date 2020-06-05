The Sheen Center to Celebrate Sondheim With POETRY IN AMERICA Event Featuring Melissa Melissa Errico and More
On Friday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m., The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture will present Poetry In America - Live featuring "Finishing The Hat" by Stephen Sondheim. The free streaming event can be viewed online at www.SheenCenter.org or on The Sheen Center's Facebook Live or YouTube channels.
In celebration of his 90th birthday, Poetry in America - Live will turn the spotlight on Stephen Sondheim's song "Finishing The Hat" from Sunday in the Park with George. With panelists participating from the socially-distanced comfort of their own homes, this live event will celebrate the work of Sondheim through performance of his songs and discussion of the lyrics to this particular song. PBS's "Poetry in America" host Elisa New welcomes Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico, New Yorker staff writer and author Adam Gopnik, and noted musical director Tedd Firth. Errico, who starred in Sunday in the Park, at The Kennedy Center, will perform three songs from Sunday, including "Finishing the Hat," accompanied by Firth.
"Poetry in America" is a series produced by Verse Video Education and presented by WGBH, airing nationally on PBS. Every episode offers the viewer a fully immersive experience in hearing, reading, and discussing a single American poem by gathering distinguished interpreters from all walks of life to explore and debate unforgettable American works. Athletes, poets, politicians, musicians, architects, scientists, actors, entrepreneurs, and citizens of all ages join together with host and Harvard professor Elisa New to experience and share the power of poetry.
Poetry In America - Live featuring "Finishing The Hat" by Stephen Sondheim is just one of the many offerings streamed online by The Sheen Center while current circumstances prevent them from gathering together in the Loreto or Black Box Theaters on Bleecker Street. Apart from standalone special events like this, The Sheen Center has taken its mission digital primarily through its recently launched "Faith, Hope and Love" series and is excited to offer new online content every weekday inspired by those sustaining virtues, drawing us together through these values that unite. Weekly programming in the "Faith, Hope and Love" series consists of the following:
Contemplative Tuesdays - A showcase of beautiful and sacred images from their Gallery artists and past artists-in-residence, with accompanying reflections from them.
Live Stream Wednesdays - Presenting all-new events including timely and insightful interviews with thought leaders from the arts, religion and culture; "virtual" sneak peeks of upcoming movies; and more.
Feel Good Fridays - A musical uplift to carry you into the weekend from global musicians and singers in a variety of genres.
For more information about upcoming programming, please visit www.SheenCenter.org.
