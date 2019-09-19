The School For Temporary Liveness Presents The Library Nora Chipaumire's #PUNK 100% POP N!GGA

The School for Temporary Liveness, presents The Library which will run September 25-October 1, 2019 at the Philadelphia Art Alliance at University of the Arts, 251 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA. This is one of the projects that marks the Art Alliance at University of the Arts' programmatic debut. The Library is FREE and open to the public. Advance registration will be available at www.temporaryliveness.org in mid-August.

The Library is home to nora chipaumire's #PUNK 100% POP N!GGA, a three-part live-performance album inspired by chipaumire's formative years in Zimbabwe during the '70s, '80s and '90s. It explores the sonic ideologies of punk, pop and Congolese rumba, through the iconic artists Patti Smith, Grace Jones and Rit Nzele, respectively. Each part is embedded with a lecture or history lesson that explores how knowledge can be shared through live performance.

The Library

Read, and be read in return, in nora chipaumire's three-part live-performance album.

#PUNK | Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 7 p.m.

100% POP | Thursday, Sept. 26 | 9 p.m.

*N!GGA | Friday, Sept. 27 | 6 p.m.

#PUNK 100% POP *N!GGA | Saturday, Sept. 28 | 8 p.m.

#PUNK | Monday, Sept. 30 | 7 p.m.

100% POP *N!GGA | Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 8 p.m.

#PUNK 100% POP N!GGA is a live performance album inspired by chipaumire's formative years in Zimbabwe during the '70s, '80s and '90s. The triptych explores three sonic ideologies: punk, pop and rumba, confronted and celebrated through iconic artists Patti Smith, Grace Jones and Rit Nzele, respectively. Each part is embedded with a kind of lecture or history lesson that experiments with how knowledge can be shared through live performance.

chipaumire's work questions how status and power are experienced and presented through the body. For those, as she remarks, born without property, name or class, the human body poses a possible salvation, a manifesto or a vehicle for potential self-invention and self-determination. #PUNK 100% POP *N!GGA is a continuation of chipaumire's career-long investigation of portraiture and self-portraiture, biography, subjecthood, liberation and independence.

Conceived and Choreographed by nora chipaumire

Performed by nora chipaumire with Shamar Watt, David Gagliardi and Atiyyah Khan

Sound, Light, Costume Concept, Text, Script by nora chipaumire

Sound Research, Construction, Assemblage by nora chipaumire with Shamar Watt

Sound Design by Philip White

Technical Direction by Sean Seago (EU) and Heidi Eckwall (US)

Set Design by Ari Marcopoulos, Kara Walker and Matt Jackson Studio

*Related Study Hall Events

Talk by Rizvana Bradley | Sunday, Sept. 30 | 2:30 p.m.

Study Hall | Wednesday, Oct. 2 | 4-8 p.m.





