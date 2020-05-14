The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Launches 'THE SOUND OF MUSIC Crafting Corner'
Over the last 60 years, The Sound of Music has filled hearts, theaters, and homes with warmth, laughter and cheer. In the coming weeks, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is collaborating with influential fans of The Sound of Music to launch "The Sound of Music Crafting Corner," an online resource that will feature a variety of crafts and activities inspired by the iconic property. Through music activities and various crafts they are encouraging families to create and have fun together during this time.
To launch the series, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization partnered with Kelly Mindell of Studio DIY to create marionette and guitar crafts using simple supplies found around the home such as cardboard, paint, and yarn. Kelly recreates the puppet theater scenery, adorable goat marionettes, and a fantastic cardboard guitar that kids will love! These crafts are the perfect accompaniment to a family move night with the classic film.
The full tutorial can be found HERE!
The completed crafts can be viewed on Kelly's Instagram page HERE.
And today we shall dub "The Sound of Music Day!" Swipe to see what we made!! It feels like a dream that I got to partner with @RodgersAndHammerstein to create some cardboard crafts inspired by one of our family's favorite movies. Marionettes! A Theater! And a mini version of Maria's guitar (that Arlo offered to "share" with me so he could use the real one, haha!)... all made from cardboard and items you probably have in your home. Hope these inspire you to make a day (or movie night!) dedicated to this gem of a musical and our Queen, Julie Andrews. These are the memories I want to hold on to forever! ?? #sponsored
