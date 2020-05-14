The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization Launches 'THE SOUND OF MUSIC Crafting Corner'

Over the last 60 years, The Sound of Music has filled hearts, theaters, and homes with warmth, laughter and cheer. In the coming weeks, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is collaborating with influential fans of The Sound of Music to launch "The Sound of Music Crafting Corner," an online resource that will feature a variety of crafts and activities inspired by the iconic property. Through music activities and various crafts they are encouraging families to create and have fun together during this time.

To launch the series, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization partnered with Kelly Mindell of Studio DIY to create marionette and guitar crafts using simple supplies found around the home such as cardboard, paint, and yarn. Kelly recreates the puppet theater scenery, adorable goat marionettes, and a fantastic cardboard guitar that kids will love! These crafts are the perfect accompaniment to a family move night with the classic film.

The full tutorial can be found HERE!

The completed crafts can be viewed on Kelly's Instagram page HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You