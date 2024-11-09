The Riverside Orchestra to Host Student Concerto Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Upper West Side-based Riverside Orchestra is holding its first Student Concerto Competition. The competition is open to musicians aged 12 to 20 (up to 22 for singers) who live or study within the five boroughs of New York City, and who would like the opportunity to perform with a full symphony orchestra. The submission deadline is December 13, 2024. Performances will take place at Trinity School, 91st Street and Columbus Avenue, Manhattan, on May 9, 2025.

Instrumentalists must be prepared to perform one movement of a solo concerto or an equivalent piece. Students may perform on any instrument, including vocalists, but excluding piano, due to space limitations.

The first round of the competition requires an on-line submission. There is a $20 entry fee. Four to six participants will be invited to perform in the second round, which will be held in person for a panel which will include the music director, Reuben Blundell, and several orchestra members.

The Riverside Orchestra has been bringing classical music to the Upper West Side for over 50 years. Volunteer members of all ages come together with professional players, united by their enthusiasm for music making. Led by the orchestra's music director, Reuben Blundell, the orchestra is a wonderful community of committed instrumentalists. Performing five concerts each annual cycle, often including performances with renowned soloists, the orchestra is enthusiastically received by its loyal audience members. The orchestra's next concert will be held on December 13 2024 at 7.30pm at Trinity School, and will include Shostakovich's 9th Symphony.

For competition rules and guidelines, as well as a link to the online application, please go to riversideorchestra.org/competition