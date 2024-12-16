The Resident Acting Company Receives a 60K Matching Grant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Resident Acting Company has just announced that it has received a 60 Thousand Dollar Matching Grant from a private individual. They have until February 7th 2025 to match the 60 thousand. The person who created this grant has said that they wish to be anonymous.

The company has been actively promoting the campaign to match the grant on social media and elsewhere. They are ramping up their online activity, and are creating new videos on their YouTube channel.

When asked what this all means, Artistic Director Bradford Cover said, “This matching grant is a big break for us. It means that we get to a full production in 2025, and that has been our goal all along. After a few years of performing readings, and creating digital media, we are finally going to get back into a theatre. We really need all hands on deck as we head into this next phase. If we can match the 60K we will be able to put on a truly remarkable and exciting piece of work. Of course, we’d love to have more, but with that level of funding we think we can do something really great.”

Cover added, “If you would like to join the campaign please go to racnyc.org.”

The Resident Acting Company is made up of an ensemble of highly experienced actors who have been working together for many years. They perform the great classic plays, and occasionally new plays. They believe that work based upon the idea that theatre is at its best when the creators truly collaborate and build on each other's ideas.

The RAC was born out of the The Pearl Theatre Company which was founded in 1984 by Shepard Sobel and Joanne Camp. Performing classical repertory with a resident acting company, its troupe of actors trained together and then performed show after show, forming a common theatrical aesthetic and artistic bond. The Pearl began in a storefront in Chelsea and moved to Theatre 80 St. Marks, City Center and finally, to a Peter Norton Space at 555 West 42nd Street. Operating for 33 years as an Off-Broadway troupe, it earned Drama League awards, a Drama Desk for "nurturing a stalwart company of actors..." and several Obies, including a special Obie in 2017 for doing classic theatre with a resident ensemble. When the company closed after 33 seasons in 2017, members of its acting company banded together to continue The Pearl's artistic tradition of addressing the big classics with a resident company, and founded The RAC.