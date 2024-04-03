The Quintin Harris Trio Returns To Birdland Jazz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Quintin Harris Trio (led by NYC-based vocalist and pianist, Quintin Harris) is excited to be returning to Birdland Jazz Club for two shows on April 6 & 13 after having a successful sold-out debut in December.

The group (with Sam AuBuchon on bass and Marlen Suero-Amparo on drums) found a deeper understanding of this music under the tutelage of their longtime mentor and influence, Bill Charlap. This trio was formed to uphold the tradition of "The Great American Songbook" and their love for the piano trio sound of the Oscar Peterson Trio, Ahmad Jamal Trio, and Sonny Clark Trio, to name a few.

The Quintin Harris Trio is one to watch!

Quintin Harris - voice/piano

Sam AuBuchon - bass

Marlen Suero-Amparo - drums

Photo Credit: Matt Baker