The Pulitzer Prize Announcement Will be Postponed by Two Weeks Due to the Global Health Crisis

The 2020 Pulitzer Prize announcement will be postponed by two weeks due to the ongoing health crisis. The Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music now will be announced on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 3 p.m., via livestream at http://Pulitzer.org

The 2020 #Pulitzer Prize announcement will be postponed by two weeks due to #COVID19.



The Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music now will be announced on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 3 p.m., via livestream at https://t.co/uTTbOAeuGX.



Full details here:https://t.co/lVtlPiKvuF - The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) April 7, 2020

For more information visit: https://www.pulitzer.org/news/pulitzer-prize-board-postpones-announcement-2020-awards





