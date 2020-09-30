The Public Theater's SHIPWRECK, Starring Raúl Esparza & More, Will Launch in October
The four-part podcast will begin on October 16.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Public Theater's free digital fall season will continue with the New York Premiere of Audio Play SHIPWRECK, by Anne Washburn.
Directed by Saheem Ali, the four-part podcast production will be released starting October 16 (12pm) on the Public's website.
The complete cast includes Mia Barron (Mare), Brooke Bloom (Allie), Phillip James Brannon (Bush), Bill Camp (Trump), Rob Campbell (Jim), Raúl Esparza (Luis), Sue Jean Kim (Jools), Jenny Jules (Trump's Secretary), Bruce McKenzie (Lawrence), Joe Morton (James Comey), Jeremy Shamos (Andrew), and Rich Topol (Richard)
This fall, as the election draws near, tune in to a searing and searching new audio drama from acclaimed playwright Anne Washburn about America's present-day divisions, seen through the eyes of the very recent past. SHIPWRECK centers on a group of liberal friends gathered at an upstate farmhouse on a day of crystalline beauty. While the weather outside grows increasingly apocalyptic and the conversation within grows precariously honest, the group discovers that in turbulent times, every dinner invitation comes at a cost.
Slated to be a stage production in The Public's 2020 season, SHIPWRECK has been re-worked specifically for an audience listening from home or headphones. Saheem Ali directs this harrowing and hilarious masterpiece about race, religion, family, and the nightmarish fallout of the American experiment.
