The Public Theater to Present Gala Honoring HELL'S KITCHEN

The Public’s Annual Gala will take place on Wednesday, May 8 with a special performance of HELL’S KITCHEN on Broadway.

This year, The Public honors the creative team of HELL’S KITCHEN: Camille A. Brown (Choreography), Kristoffer Diaz (Book), Michael Greif (Director), and Alicia Keys (Music & Lyrics). All native New Yorkers themselves, the HELL’S KITCHEN creative team created an exhilarating, joyful new musical about the greatest city in the world. The musical, which was developed and had its world premiere at The Public last year, tells a coming-of-age story in the heart of New York City, inspired by Keys’ own experiences growing up in 90s Hell’s Kitchen. This Gala Performance will celebrate the city and the remarkable artists who worked on HELL’S KITCHEN, the latest in a long legacy of new musicals from The Public Theater.

“These four wonderful artists—Camille A. Brown, Kristoffer Diaz, Michael Greif, and Alicia Keys—are not only brilliant, exemplary New Yorkers, they have also given more to The Public Theater than words can express,” said Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “I am so lucky to work with these people, so deeply in awe of their talent, and so proud that they call The Public home.”

This year’s annual event will be hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Yrthya Dinzey-Flores and Mychal Harrison. The Gala Benefit Committee, an illustrious group of Public Theater alumni and supporters, includes Jonathan D. Cohen, Ariana DeBose, Colman Domingo, Peter Fine, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Gore, Ethan Hawke, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, John Leguizamo, Judith Light & Robert Desiderio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Erica Schmidt & Peter Dinklage, Liev Schreiber, Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale, Corey Stoll, Marisa Tomei, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

“The Public’s annual Gala celebrates everyone who makes our work accessible to all New Yorkers—from new plays and musicals to free performances and touring productions—and we are so grateful to our donors for their incredible support,” said Executive Director Patrick Willingham. “While our Delacorte Theater revitalization continues this summer, we’re thrilled to honor Hell’s Kitchen and its creative team on Broadway as part of our annual Gala and celebrate our great city ahead of our summer of celebrating The Public and Free Shakespeare in the Park across all five boroughs.”

“Galas are a time to celebrate extraordinary triumphs of the past year and share future milestones with old and new friends,” said Board Chair Luis A. Miranda, Jr. “Galas are also a time to reflect; an annual reminder that donating to the arts is an investment in your community with countless ripples. As nonprofit theaters continue to struggle across the nation, we at The Public are tremendously thankful for all our supporters—from small one-off gifts to larger, lifelong donors. Without you, none of the art we create and the community of artists we nurture, would be possible.”

The May Gala will kick off with a pre-show reception held at Mermaid Oyster Bar Times Square at 5:00 p.m., followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance of the acclaimed new musical at the Shubert Theatre. An afterparty will be held at Bacall’s following the performance.

Gala tickets start at $250 and are available by calling 212.539.8634, online at publictheater.org/hkgala, or via email at gala@publictheater.org. Proceeds from the Gala will help support The Public's mission of providing a home for artists who give voice to the pressing issues of our time, provide free and affordable access to thousands of New Yorkers with Free Shakespeare in the Park and other groundbreaking works, and strengthen the vital relationship between our artists and audiences.