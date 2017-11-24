The Public Theater Will Hold Town Hall Gathering on Sexual Harassment in the Theatre Community

Nov. 24, 2017  

According to the New York Times, The Public Theater will be holding a town hall-style gathering next month to discuss the presence of sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse in the New York Theater community.

The event was decided upon following the allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

The theater held a similar gathering last year after the election title "Public Forum: A Town Hall Meeting on What Comes Next."

Stephanie Ybarra, the director of special artistic projects, commented that The Public Theater is "a place wehre art, ideas, and conversation flow freely."

Read the full article here.


