The Public Theater Cancels UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL

According to their web site, "IMPORTANT UPDATE: Thank you for being a member of The Public Theater community, and Happy New Year.

We are sharing the unfortunate news that we have decided to cancel this year's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL.

While our robust COVID-19 protocols have created a safe environment within our theaters, multiple disruptions related to the rapid community spread of the Omicron variant - including artist and staff availability, artist and audience cancellations, major flight interruptions, and visa processing delays - have prevented a viable way to move forward with presenting UNDER THE RADAR 2022.

This is incredibly disappointing, but we believe it is necessary given the continued surge and ongoing disruptions.If you are a ticket holder, expect an email from us with more info.

Thank you for your understanding as we all work through the continued challenges of COVID-19 together.

Note, THE ART OF THEATER & WITH MY OWN HANDS is still being presented by PS21 in Chatham NY. Tickets are still available."

The innovative festival of The Public's winter season was to return to in-person performances at The Public Theater and partner venues Mabou Mines and PS21 with work by artists from across the U.S. and around the world, including JoAnne Akalaitis, Migguel Anggelo, Savon Bartley, Salty Brine, Inua Ellams, María Irene Fornés, Phillip Glass, Nile Harris, Miranda Haymon, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Eric Lockley, Michelle Memran, Alicia Hall Moran, Raelle Myrick-Hodges, Pascal Rambert, Mia Rovegno, Annie Saunders, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Roger Guenveur Smith, Mariana Valencia, and Becca Wolff.

UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL is considered one of the premier international theater festivals focused on new work. Under the Radar was heading into its 18th edition as a core part of The Public Theater's mission-giving a platform to voices not always heard in the American Theater. UTR supports artists from around the country and the world who are redefining the act of making theater. UTR has introduced numerous artists who are now considered leaders in the field, such as Elevator Repair Service, 600 HIGHWAYMEN, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, Belarus Free Theatre, Guillermo Calderón, Tania El Khoury, and Lola Arias, to name a few. The festival provides a wide lens on contemporary theater: richly distinct in terms of perspectives, aesthetics, and social practice and pointing to the future of the art form.

