The Public Theater Cancels THE TRUTH HAS CHANGED Due To 'Violations of Code of Conduct'

The Public Theater took to Twitter to announced that their production of The Truth Has Changed, which was part of their Under The Radar Festival, has been cancelled due to playwright/performer/director Josh Fox's 'violations of [the Public's] code of conduct.'

The statement says that there were 'multiple reports' that Fox violated the theater company's code of conduct, which is set in place to 'ensure a healthy and respectful environment for everyone who works in, creates in, or enters [their] theaters.'

'Following our discussions with Mr. Fox and his team, The Public Theater determined we could no longer work together,' the company stated.

The Public also stated that the content of Josh's show had nothing to do with the cancellation.

Fox responded to the cancellation, releasing a statement on Twitter.

"The Public Theater continually put up roadblocks to the show's success and promotion in the run up to the premiere and the staff was openly hostile towards the show in its brief tenure at the theater," he states.

"I was accused of being too emotional, complaining too loudly, and then, without notice they cancelled the remaining run of the show."

The show will go on in its rehearsal space, located at WOW HAUS, 37 Grand Ave. in Brooklyn, tonight, January 18, as well as tomorrow, January 19.. Fox encourages those interested to email info@internationalwow.com for reservations. They also plan to honor all tickets held for the cancelled performances at The Public Theater.

Read his full statement below:

I have put out a statement on @PublicTheaterNY's cancellation of the run of THE TRUTH HAS CHANGED. Here are screen shots of the whole statement. I will be putting excerpts in this tweet thread: pic.twitter.com/sNPL7CkXFL - Josh Fox EndFossilFuels (@joshfoxfilm) January 18, 2020

The Truth Has Changed is written and performed by Josh Fox, and directed by Fox along with Ron Russell. It is produced by International WOW Company. The play traces the arc of misinformation and propaganda in America from 9/11 to Trump. As a reporter and eyewitness on the frontlines of so many of the key moments that have changed this country and changed the world, Josh Fox has many stories to tell. From 9/11 and the Iraq war, to the advent of fracking and the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, to the relentless smear campaigns against climate scientists, to the fight for 100% renewable energy, to the 2016 presidential campaign, to Standing Rock, Fox has had a front row seat to history unfolding.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You