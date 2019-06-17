The Producer's Perspective Pro Announces Invited Reading Of OCEAN IN A TEACUP

The Producer's Perspective PRO Reading Series, which is produced in part by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, is proud to announce their second presentation, which will be an invited reading of Ocean in a Teacup on Monday, June 24th at 3pm at Sunlight Studios (321 W 44th Street).

Ocean in a Teacup is based on a true story with music by Joel Krantz, lyrics by Joel Krantz and Neil Selden, book by Joel Krantz. The concert reading will be directed by Max Friedman (Be More Chill) and features Cameron Bond (Be More Chill, Finding Neverland), Martin R. Sola (On Your Feet, The King and I), Jamen Nanthakumar, Lexi Rabadi, Salma Shaw, Jay Paranada (National Tour: Disney's Aladdin), Anita Vasan, Richie Albanes, and Kimberly Chatterjee. Casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting.

"Last year I announced my mission to help 5000 shows get produced by 2025 on my blog and The PRO Reading Series is just one of the ways we're helping our community reach their goals. I'm very proud of the work our PRO members are doing and am thrilled to offer an opportunity to have their voices heard each quarter and this summer is no exception," says Ken Davenport.

The war may be over, but Red Cross Medic Ray Hauserman can't bring himself to return home from India to the woman he loves. Wasting away in the dive bars of Calcutta, Ray meets a fascinating Indian doctor and spiritual teacher who offers him a path to redemption through service to the poor and helpless. To follow it, Ray must leave behind the life he knew and break the promises that he made to his fiancé Julia. Ocean in a Teacup is a love story, a war story and an epic spiritual quest.

Joel Krantz (Music, Book, Lyrics) As the leader and founder of "The JK Band" he has performed at over 2600 private parties and events in the NYC area. Always a prolific songwriter pursuing a singer/songwriter career, he has turned his musical aspirations toward theater and Ocean in a Teacup. This show is personal for him, since he got the story, and the mission to tell it, directly from the source. Ray Hauserman became his mentor after he returned to the USA after spending 25 years in India. Ocean in a Teacup has had a reading at TRU New Musicals, Emerging Artists Theatre and Planet Connections Festival. It had a festival production at Midtown International Theater Festival. It has since been restructured and rewritten and is ready for its close-up.

Max Friedman (Director) received a 2019 MAC Award and a 2017 Bistro Award for his contributions to Midnight at The Never Get, which he staged at Don't Tell Mama, NYMF, the Provincetown Inn, and Off-Broadway for the York Theatre Company (2019 Lortel Nomination, Outstanding Musical). Other credits include Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band (2016 MAC Award Nominee), Love Letter: Joe Iconis & Lauren Marcus Do Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash, Will Roland's LoserSongs, Ruby Manger Live: The Farewell Engagement, and Noel & Julia's Wayward Brainchildren. He is currently making his Broadway debut as the Assistant Director of Be More Chill.

Andy Collopy is a music director, pianist, conductor, arranger, and copyist. Most recently, he was the Music Supervisor of No One Called Ahead, which is available to stream at streamingmusicals.com. His credits as an Associate Music Director include Daddy Long Legs (Davenport Theatre), Sousatzka (Toronto world-premiere), Knights' Tale (Tokyo world-premiere), and The Lightning Thief (First National Tour). Andy is extremely active as a music director of new musicals, and as an accompanist and coach. @andycollopy

Ken Davenport (President of Davenport Theatrical Enterprises) is a Broadway producer whose credits include: Once On This Island (2018 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival) Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening, Kinky Boots (Tony Award), The Visit (Tony nomination), It's Only a Play, Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), The Bridges of Madison County, Macbeth starring Alan Cumming, Godspell, Chinglish, Oleanna starring Bill Pullman and Julia Stiles, Speed-the-Plow, Will Ferrell's You're Welcome America (Tony nomination), Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury (Broadway, West End and National Tour), and 13, as well as Daddy Long Legs, That Bachelorette Show, Altar Boyz, My First Time, The Awesome 80s Prom, and Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, & Marriage Off-Broadway. He also produced the award winning These Magnificent Miles: On the Long Road with Red Wanting Blue, a documentary on one of the top unsigned rock bands in the country. Ken was featured on a national commercial for Apple's iPhone, named one of Crain's "40 Under Forty" and is one of the co-founders of TEDxBroadway. He also created and developed the Broadway board game Be A Broadway Star. His blog, TheProducersPerspective.com, has been featured in Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, The Gothamist and more.

To learn more about The Producer's Perspective and our mission to help 5000 shows get produced by 2025, visit: www.TheProducersPerspectivePRO.com





