The 'President's Own' United States Marine Band Returns To Carnegie Hall, October 11

The festive program includes a suite of beloved showtunes by Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner, and much more.

Sep. 12, 2022  
On Tuesday, October 11 at 8:00 p.m., Carnegie Hall presents "The President's Own" United States Marine Band in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

For this celebratory free event, the esteemed American ensemble band performs an impressively varied program that includes marches by former Marine Band director John Philip Sousa, classic works by composers including John Williams, Charles Ives, and George Gershwin plus New York premieres of music by important living composers, including Kimberly Archer, Jennifer Higdon, and Jessica Meyer. The festive program also includes a suite of beloved showtunes by Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner, and much more.

Founded in 1798 by an Act of Congress, the Marine Band is America's oldest continuously active professional musical organization. The ensemble first performed at Carnegie Hall in 1923 and returned four more times.

The upcoming Carnegie Hall concert is part of the Marine Band's northeast tour with close to 30 free, public performances in ten U.S. states throughout October 2022. Visit the ensemble's website for more details on upcoming performances, their commitment to training young musicians throughout the country, and the Marine Band's 130+ year history touring the United States.

Free tickets for this event are available to the public at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street. There is a maximum of four tickets per person. For more information about ticket availability, please contact CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800.

Program Information
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
"The President's Own" United States Marine Band

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA "The Gallant Seventh" (edited by The United States Marine Band)
BURNET TUTHILL Overture Brilliante, Op. 19
GEORGE GERSHWIN Three Preludes (transcr. Jay Norris)
JENNIFER HIGDON Aspire (NY Premiere)
CHARLES IVES Lento maestoso and Finale from Symphony No. 2 (transcr. Jonathan Elkus)
KIMBERLY ARCHER Fanfare Politeia (NY Premiere)
JESSICA MEYER Press On (NY Premiere)
JOHN WILLIAMS For New York (Variations on Themes of Leonard Bernstein) (arr. Paul Lavender)
FREDERICK LOEWE / ALAN JAY LERNER "On the Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady (arr. Stephen Bulla)
FREDERICK LOEWE / ALAN JAY LERNER "They Call the Wind Maria" from Paint Your Wagon (arr. Stephen Bulla)
FREDERICK LOEWE / ALAN JAY LERNER "If Ever I Would Leave You" from Camelot (arr. Stephen Bulla)
SAMUEL WARD America the Beautiful (arr. Carmen Dragon)
JOHN PHILIP SOUSA "Stars and Stripes Forever" (edited by The United States Marine Band)
VARIOUS Armed Forces Medley (arr. Thomas Knox)


