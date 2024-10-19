The Peoples Improv Theater Unveils NYC SKETCHFEST Headliners and Special Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Peoples Improv Theater has unveiled the headliners and special programming for the 10th Annual NYC Sketchfest, running from Thursday, October 17th through Sunday, October 20th.

This year's festival celebrates a decade of sketch comedy excellence, showcasing a dynamic blend of local and national talent, with special events that promise to captivate and entertain audiences.

Headliners for NYC Sketchfest '24 include:

Murderfist Sketch Comedy: Described by the New York Times as “The city's most insane sketch group.” Catch their bi-coastal antics that have captivated audiences across the nation. Watch here

Time to Kill: A sketch comedy variety show featuring the funniest TV writers & comedians. Follow on Instagram

A Series Of Unfortunate Folks: Experience their dark, silly, and sexy sketches with a punk rock vibe. Follow on Instagram

NYC's Bragging Rights: Watch as teams of comedians battle it out for laughs and the title of sketch comedy champions. Learn more

Chimp Cocktail: Absurd sketch comedy from NYC's latest rising comedic talents and featuring a real actor in a gorilla costume. Follow on Instagram and See them at The PIT!

Peoples Sketch Revue: The PIT's resident sketch show offers a sharp satire of current events. See the schedule

Special Programming Highlights:

Digital Sketch Hours: A mini-festival featuring sketches and short films from around the globe.

The 24-Hour Sketch Show: A daring challenge where sketches are created in just 24 hours by a randomly selected group of NYC's finest writers and performers.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we're looking forward to welcoming both emerging groups and established favorites to create a collective reunion of sketch brilliance," says Stephen Stout, Director of Original Content at The PIT."

Ticket Information:

Individual show tickets are priced between $10 and $20.

Daily Festival Passes available for $30.

Four-Day Festival Passes are on sale for $80. Tickets can be purchased at ThePIT-NYC.com.

COVID-19 Guidelines: Masks are optional in class and show settings. For any questions or concerns regarding health and safety, please reach out to info@thepit-nyc.com.

Celebrate a decade of laughs and innovative comedy at NYC Sketchfest '24. Don't miss this unique gathering of comedic talents in the heart of New York City.

The complete lineup, featuring over 40 sketch teams from across NYC and North America, is available now! Keep an eye on The PIT's official website for updates and the full festival schedule.

The Peoples Improv Theater is located at 154 W 29th St, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.