The Paley Center for Media Presents SO GOOD YOU'LL SCREAM! A SHARK WEEK EXHIBIT AT THE PALEY CENTER

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will take visitors deep below the ocean's surface and into the natural habitat of one of nature's most celebrated-and often misunderstood-creatures when it opens the new exhibit So Good You'll Scream! A Shark Week Exhibit at the Paley Center. The exclusive engagement, which is free and open to the public, will have a limited run at the Paley Center's New York location July 20 through July 28.

"Sharks will be invading the Paley Center this July and we couldn't be more thrilled," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're proud to team up with Discovery for this special look at television's longest-running and most-anticipated summer event."

"SHARK WEEK is one of the most celebrated summer television events and we're excited to share our love of sharks with the Paley Center in honor of this pop culture phenomenon," said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

So Good You'll Scream! will feature a photo wall with this year's SHARK WEEK mascot Puffy the Puffer, a sand-sculpted shark, photo gallery of shark species, an Instagram-able photo op with a hungry great white, an amazing 30,000 shark tooth exhibit, a fingerprint whale shark wall, shark trivia and VR content, and much more!

Also featured will be special screenings including a sneak preview of Extinct or Alive: Lost Shark and arts and craft activities for kids and families.

This year's SHARK WEEK will kick off on Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 28th and will continue through Sunday, August 4th, featuring a packed celebrity lineup and unprecedented access to some of the most exotic places in the world.

Every year the Paley Center presents exhibits that offer a unique combination of artistry and entertainment and give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that brings their favorite television programs to life.

For more information on So Good You'll Scream! please visit paley.me/sharkweek





Related Articles