The Paley Center To Host An Evening With Chris Matthews

The Paley Center for Media today announced the latest selection for the Spring 2020 PaleyLive NY season: Let's Play Hardball: An Evening with Chris Matthews. The program will take place at the Paley Center's New York location on Monday, March 9 at 8:30 pm.

"Chris Matthews is one of the most respected voices in politics and media and we're honored to welcome him to the Paley Center," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "With the 2020 Presidential election looming, this discussion could not have come at a more crucial time, and we look forward to hearing Chris's insights on this very important election."

"I've been to every Democratic National Convention since 1972," said Chris Matthews. "I think 2020 will be the first where the presidential nomination is not set on the day the convention starts. This could be the most exciting one of all."

For twenty years, Hardball with Chris Matthews on MSNBC (7:00pm-8:00 pm ET) has dissected how the game of American politics is played. With his experience as a presidential speechwriter during the Carter Administration and Chief of Staff for Speaker Tip O'Neill, Matthews displays his deeply personal understanding of the real world of politics, and utilizes it in each interview. The Paley Center welcomes this leading television journalist for a conversation about his distinguished career. Coming just days after Super Tuesday, the conversation also allows Matthews to address the impact of the 2020 presidential race and how media tackles the modern political campaign.

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in an intimate setting at The Paley Center for Media in New York. PaleyLive not only expands society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also educates and entertains the public.

Tickets go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members starting today at noon; Individual Members on January 28 at noon; and to the general public on January 29 at noon. The general public is strongly encouraged to sign up for Paley Center Membership as PaleyLive programs often sell out during the Member purchase period. For more information on tickets and other benefits of Paley Membership, please visit paleycenter.org.





