WIZARD OF OZ Ruby Slippers Stolen From The Judy Garland Museum Have Been Recovered

The pair of ruby slippers that were stolen in 2005 from The Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, MN, have been recovered.



Detective Brian Mattson, from the Grand Rapids, MN, Police Department said, "I appreciate Joe and Josh's help very much, in authenticating the photos and bringing so much awareness to the case."



The pair (pictured left) belonged to collector Michael Shaw who had loaned them to the museum.



The FBI office in Minneapolis and the Grand Rapids, MN, Police Department made the announcement this morning.



The recovery was aided in part by the unwavering devotion of Joe Maddalena, CEO of Profiles in History and Josh Gates, host of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN on Discovery Channel.



A late July episode of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN featured the pair on THE HUNT for the slippers in Grand Rapids, MN. A production still from the episode is below.



At the end of the episode and without much detail due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Detective Brian Mattson shows Joe and Josh a photograph of a pair of slippers for authentication and Joe confirms, they are the pair.



This confirmation gave investigators direct confidence to pursue the lead that ultimately led to their recovery.

Michael Shaw said, "Joe Maddalena promised me thirteen years ago, he would find my ruby slippers and today that promise is kept! Due to Joe and Josh's unwavering time and effort, along with the police and FBI, searching and investigating, my ruby slippers have returned. I am thrilled!"



"Thirteen years ago when I learned of the theft of the ruby slippers, I made it a personal mission to see it to the end and find them," said Joe Maddalena, CEO of Profiles in History. "I never believed anyone would have it in them to destroy them and I definitely knew Michael played no part in their theft. The stars aligned and the day is here, they are recovered. Thank you to all the investigators who aided in this recovery."

"This pair of Ruby Slippers is one of the most valuable and iconic lost artifacts in cinematic history," said Josh Gates, host of Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown. "I'm thrilled to have helped tell their story and to play a role in documenting their authentication."



Gates noted that "the slippers are more than just a movie prop. They're a powerful symbol of nostalgia. Now, after being lost for more than a decade, the Ruby slippers are finally safe. There really is no place like home."



A special expanded edition of the Ruby Slippers episode of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN will air on Discovery Channel this Wednesday at 8:00 PM EST and will feature exclusive, never-before-seen content about the recovery of the legendary shoes.

