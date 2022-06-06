The North/South Chamber Orchestra to Conclude Season with June 9 Concert

The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz concludes its 42nd consecutive season on Thursday, June 9 with a free admission concert featuring music by composers from Canada, Mexico, Venezuela, and the US. Mioi Takeda -- the Japanese American violinist will appear as soloist.



The event will start at 8 PM and will take place at the intimate and delightful auditorium of St. John's In the Village located at 218 W 11th St on Manhattan's Greenwich Village. It will end around 9:30 PM.



In accordance with CDC recommendations, masks and proof of vaccination required to attend in person.



The concert will also be livestreamed via YouTube and may be accessed by going to

https://youtu.be/mSUGPbvHOqM

The North/South Chamber Orchestra will perform the following works:



Allan Crossman's Caprice is a playful one-movement work inspired by the composer's West Coast travels. A native New Yorker, Crossman resided in Montreal where he taught at Concordia University for many years.



Victor Kioulaphides' Summer Concerto combines lyricism with virtuosity. Mioi Takeda, who commissioned the work, will appear as soloist. Increasingly active as a composer, Kioulaphides has enjoyed a lengthy career as double-bassist and mandolin performer.



Max Lifchitz's Fire Within was written in response to the tragic demise of Heather Heyer during the distressing events that transpired in Charlottesville, VA on August 12, 2017. In four movements, the work closes with an expression of hope for a future when amity, conciliation and peace will prevail.



Hsueh-Yung Shen's Dream-Piece (Nocturne IV-B) was inspired by the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. A native of Ithaca, NY, Shen was educated at Harvard and Stanford. Also active as timpanist, his works have been performed throughout the US and Europe.



Francisco Zapata-Bello's Sincretismos (Syncretism) is an exciting three-movement work featuring an amalgam of propulsive rhythms and lyrical lines. Zapata-Bello is a Venezuelan guitarist and choral conductor whose music is being heard in New York City for the very first time.



The event is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support from the Zethus Fund, the BMI Foundation; and the Music Performance Trust Fund. Gifts from many generous individual donors are also gratefully acknowledged.



For the complete North/South concert series schedule please visit www.northsouthmusic.org.