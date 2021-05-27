The New York Pops Presents AMERICAN STRINGS: FROM FOLK TO FILM, Now Available To Stream

The New York Pops, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, is presenting American Strings: From Folk to Film, a digital concert recorded at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, now available free and on-demand through August 25 at newyorkpops.org. The New York Pops string section is featured in this all-American program of folk songs, fiddle tunes, novelty pieces, and film scores, including Aaron Copland's "Hoe-Down" from Rodeo, George Gershwin's Lullaby, Scott Joplin's The Entertainer, arranged by Steven Reineke, and John Williams' "March of the Resistance" from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, plus more.

"Until we return live to the stage later this year, we hope you will join us for this free video stream as a thank you to our New York Pops family and friends for your incredible generosity and support throughout this past year." said Music Director Steven Reineke. "I look forward to seeing you back in Carnegie Hall very soon!"



The New York Pops has also produced a free educational video series, "Meet the Musicians", an extension of its Kids in the Balcony program that provides free concert tickets to New York City public school students. The series, now available at newyorkpops.org/meetthemusicians, is designed for K-8 students to learn about the instruments of the orchestra and the musicians that play them. Participating musicians introduce themselves, talk about the basic features and mechanics of their instruments, give interesting historical facts, and conclude with a short demonstration. The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke also is featured in a video teaching kids about conducting. To supplement students' learning, there are also downloadable student guides that review each family of instruments and contain fun activities.

About the Artists

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. Now in its 38th season, The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The New York Pops performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue.



The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook. Every concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with influences ranging from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and everything in between. Under Reineke's dynamic leadership, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.



Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.



The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Pops adapted its PopsEd programs to provide remote learning opportunities to students, and orchestra musicians were featured in new digital performances.



The New York Pops was founded by Ruth and Skitch Henderson in 1983 with a mission to create greater public awareness and appreciation of America's rich musical heritage through presentation of concerts and education programs of the highest quality. The New York Pops is a non-profit organization supported solely through the generosity of individual donations, institutional grants, corporate sponsorships, and concert income.