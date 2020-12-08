The New York Philharmonic Announces HOLIDAYS WITH THE NY PHIL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The New York Philharmonic has announced Holidays with the NY Phil, featuring free broadcasts of holiday programming.

Holiday Brass marks its 25th anniversary with a concert broadcast free on December 18, 2020, at noon EST on Facebook and YouTube. Offered as a gift to the community, it will be available on demand through January 4, 2021. The New York Philharmonic Brass and Percussion - reunited with former Philharmonic Principal Trumpet Philip Smith as conductor / host / trumpet - recorded this year outdoors at Montclair State University.

Two releases of the perennial holiday tradition, Handel's Messiah, Presented by Gary W. Parr: an audio broadcast of the three-part oratorio from a 2009 performance conducted by Helmuth Rilling; and a sing-along video of the Hallelujah chorus.

Alongside these Philharmonic traditions are other holiday gifts, including three audio broadcasts - Baroque and Classical Beauties; Bernstein and Danny Kaye; and Hansel and Gretel, The Nutcracker, and More - and a festive Spotify playlist.

Photo credit: Mike Peters

