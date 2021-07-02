The New York Foundation for the Arts Announces First Round of City Artist Corps Grants

The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) today sent notifications to the first 500 New York City-based artists being awarded with one-time $5,000 City Artist Corps Grants. Over the course of all three award cycles in the coming months, 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 City Artist Corps Grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline. Additional details about the first round of City Artist Corps grantees, including planned public programming, will be announced in the weeks ahead.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artists that are engaged to support the project.

"To the hundreds of artists receiving news of this support: welcome to the City Artist Corps! Now is the time to support and invest in our artists, not only in recognition of the incredible challenges they've faced, but to make sure they can participate in and contribute to New Yorks' resurgence and recovery," said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Gonzalo Casals. "We thank our partners at NYFA for their tireless dedication to getting out this first round of City Artist Corps Grants, and we can't wait to see what exciting programs the recipients will bring to New Yorkers across the city."

"We look forward to seeing New York City public spaces and live virtual spaces burst forth with artists and their public engagements as part of the City Artist Corps Grants program," said Michael L. Royce, Executive Director, NYFA. "Independent artists are at the heart of New York's creative community, and we hope that this program will help to alleviate some of the financial stresses they've faced as a result of the pandemic," he added.

"Our creative community, at the heart of NYC's identity as a global creative capital, is central to the city's recovery," said the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "We look forward to enjoying the diverse array of programming that will be introduced as a result of the City Artist Corps grants."

The Cycle 2 application will open on Tuesday, July 6 at 10:00 AM EDT and will close on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 AM EDT. The Cycle 3 application will open on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:00 AM EDT and close on Tuesday, August 10 at 10:00 AM EDT. Please visit NYFA's website for full details and eligibility requirements. All three grant cycles will support public arts programs occurring before October 31, 2021. For information on other City Artist Corps programs, visit nyc.gov/cityartistcorps.