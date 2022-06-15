The New Group Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Two World Premieres, Work Directed by Chloë Sevigny & More

The New Group has announced the company's 2022-23 Season, to include the following productions: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery, directed by Danya Taymor; The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw, adapted from Chekhov, directed by Scott Elliott; and Bernarda's Daughters, by Diane Exavier, directed by Dominique Rider. These productions will take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street).



In the 2022-23 Season, The New Group is introducing a new membership model to replace conventional subscriptions. For a one-time fee, members will have access to discounted tickets, priority sales, no service or exchange fees, and additional benefits. Memberships are now on sale at thenewgroup.org.

Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery, directed by Danya Taymor. Performances begin Fall 2022 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre).

Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Arbery confronts humanity's deepest fears with surreal humor, warmth and the fortitude of municipal public servants in Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, a play about climate and change. This New York premiere is directed by Danya Taymor.

The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, by Thomas Bradshaw, directed by Scott Elliott. Performances begin Winter 2023 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre).

With this world premiere of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY, playwright Thomas Bradshaw (Intimacy, Burning) returns to The New Group bringing a fresh, fun, emphasis to Chekhov's sharp satirical eye for the self-absorption and emotional volatility of ambitious artists, directed by Scott Elliott.



Bernarda's Daughters, by Diane Exavier, directed by Dominique Rider. Performances begin Spring 2023 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre).



Debut playwright Diane Exavier creates a sensual and entrancing portrait of a family at a crossroads, freely inspired by Federico García Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba. Directed by Dominique Rider, this marks the world premiere of Bernarda's Daughters, which debuted as an audio play from The New Group Off Stage with Audible Originals in March 2022.

Also releasing in 2022-23 will be Lypsinka Must Be Destroyed...Again, a new film written and performed by John Epperson, directed by Chloë Sevigny. This project is presented by The New Group Off Stage, a division dedicated to theatrical expressions in different media - film, web series, audio plays and more - in association with John Ridley's Nō Studios and Frank Marshall. The most recent releases from The New Group Off Stage include i need space created by Donja R. Love, a limited digital series currently available to stream on Broadstream (broad.stream); and two audio plays from Audible Originals: Wallace Shawn's The Fever featuring Lili Taylor, directed by Scott Elliott; and Diane Exavier's Bernarda's Daughters, directed by Dominique Rider (both available at www.audible.com).

Casting, individual on sale dates, and additional information about the 2022-23 Season will be announced at a later time.

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Founding Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theatre. The company was most recently represented by Wallace Shawn's The Fever with Lili Taylor in a co-production with Audible Theater and the world premiere of the new musical Black No More by John Ridley and Tariq Trotter www.thenewgroup.org

The Pershing Square Signature Center is the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Cafe + Bar, open to the public from noon-midnight Tuesdays -Sundays. For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rent