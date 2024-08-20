News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Music Of ABBA Coming To Adler Hall At The New York Society For Ethical Culture

The performance will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8:00PM.

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA will perform at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00PM.  One of the world's most popular and best-selling ABBA tribute bands, Arrival From Sweden has toured in over 70 countries and sold out 50,000-seat arenas.

Tickets are $55, $75, $95 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.eventbrite.com starting on Friday, August 23 at 10:00AM.

Arrival From Sweden's renditions of ABBA classics like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take A Chance,” “Money Money Money,” “Gimme Gimme Gimme” and many more are delivered with such accuracy that it's hard to believe that it's not the real ABBA on stage.





