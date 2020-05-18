The Museum of Jewish Heritage to Present Online Conversation Between Authors Esther & Jonathan Safran Foer
The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, will present a LIVE online conversation between mother-and-son authors Esther and Jonathan Safran Foer to discuss Esther Safran Foer's new book I Want You To Know We're Still Here: A Post-Holocaust Memoir on Thursday, May 21 at 7:00 PM.
This is the only time during Esther Safran Foer's new book tour that her son Jonathan - who penned such acclaimed books as Everything Is Illuminated, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, and Eating Animals - will come together to discuss their lives and how Everything Is Illuminated led his mother to research and publish her new book.
To register to watch the program, visit: https://mjhnyc.org/events/i-want-you-to-know-were-still-here-a-post-holocaust-memoir-launch-with-esther-jonathan-safran-foer/
I Still Want You To Know We're Here: A Post-Holocaust Memoir is based on Esther's journey to uncover her family history after her mother casually mentioned an astonishing revelation-that her father had a previous wife and daughter, both killed in the Holocaust.
Esther resolved to find out who they were, and how her father survived. Armed with only a black-and-white photo and a hand-drawn map, she traveled to Ukraine, determined to find the shtetl where her father hid during the war. What she found reshaped her identity and gave her the opportunity to finally mourn.
Jonathan Safran Foer's novel Everything Is Illuminated, later adapted into a film of the same name, is based on the same family history that Esther recounts in her memoir.
This program will be held virtually since the Museum is closed in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures. The reading and conversation will follow with an audience Q&A.
