Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Museum of Chinese in America Extends its First Immersive Dinner and Show DOUBLE HAPPINESS

The Museum of Chinese in America Extends its First Immersive Dinner and Show DOUBLE HAPPINESS

Double Happiness tells the remarkable story of Claire and Alex as they attempt to combine cultures and merge families at their Chinese wedding banquet.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Drawing an enthusiastic audience response earlier this summer, the Museum of Chinese in America today announced Double Happiness, an original comedic theatrical show intertwined with traditional Chinese wedding banquet elements and a 10-course meal curated by Dim Sum Go-Go, will be making its grand return with four new performances this month. The production was brought to life by a talented and accomplished group of creatives including a team from MOCA and written by Emily Locke and directed by Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li. Since its debut in June, all the performances have been sold out, captivating audiences of all backgrounds and positioning itself as a new, well-loved addition to the cultural production scene. Guests can purchase tickets here.

Double Happiness tells the remarkable story of Claire and Alex as they attempt to combine cultures and merge families at their Chinese wedding banquet. Will love conquer all? Which family is more traditional? As the wedding begins, conflicts start to emerge.

The show explores the nuances of the Chinese American/Immigrant identity, allowing the audience to enjoy a traditional Chinese wedding. The wedding guests will see the dynamics of the bride and groom's families unfold. After a dramatic ceremony, the banquet dinner begins, and the play continues.

"We're thrilled to extend our theatrical show Double Happiness with new cast members and traditional Chinese wedding influences that will captivate new audiences, said Nancy Yao, President of the Museum of Chinese in America. "We welcome young people and adults to watch and enjoy as we celebrate the importance of embracing American and Immigrant identities.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHERE: The Museum of Chinese in America- 215 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013 (map)

WHEN:

  • 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. EDT, Thursday, September 29, 2022

  • 6:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M. ET, Friday, September 30, 2022

  • 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. EDT, Thursday, October 13, 2022

  • 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. ET, Saturday, October 15, 2022 (closing night)

The show runs approximately 2 hours with no intermission. It is also family-friendly and appropriate for young adults/teenagers.

As part of the interactive performance, guests can enjoy the 10-course traditional meal below curated by Dim Sum Go Go:

First Course (Preset before Performance)

  • Fresh Cucumbers (VG) - Lightly pickled cucumbers with sesame see

  • Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings - With cabbage and Chinese chive

Second Course

  • Vegetarian Spring Rolls (VG) - Crispy vegetarian spring rolls with carrots, celery, wood ear mushrooms, and bamboo shoots

  • Peking Duck Bun - Steamed buns filled with Peking duck

Third Course

  • Jumbo Shrimp with Honey-Roasted Walnuts - Deep-fried battered jumbo shrimp with a creamy Grand Mariner sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and white rice

  • Vegetarian Yi Mein (VG) - Braised egg noodles with mushrooms with baby bok choy

Fourth Course

  • Stir-fried String-Beans (VG) in Hot Spices

  • Chicken and Broccoli

Fifth Course

  • Vegetarian Fried Rice

  • Red Bean Bun

About The Museum of Chinese in America

The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) aims to engage audiences in an ongoing and historical dialogue, in which people of all backgrounds are able to see American history through a critical perspective, to reflect on their own experiences, and to make meaningful connections between: the past and the present, the global and the local, themselves and others. In 2020, the Museum of Chinese in America was named one of 20 "America's Cultural Treasures" by a Ford Foundation-led consortium of U.S. foundations and philanthropists to acknowledge and honor organizations that represent the heritage and creativity of communities that have been historically marginalized, underfunded and under-represented in the narrative of American culture.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT; Previews Begin Tonight!Meet the Cast of LEOPOLDSTADT; Previews Begin Tonight!
September 14, 2022

Leopoldstadt officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, September 14. Get to know the cast bringing this play to the stage!
bergenPAC Announces Rockstars America, Ace Frehley and Broadway Star Patti LuPonebergenPAC Announces Rockstars America, Ace Frehley and Broadway Star Patti LuPone
September 13, 2022

bergenPAC is adding another great show to fill out their fall season for the highly anticipated grand re-opening while continuing to build the 2023 roster. Fans can enjoy classic rock hits from the original KISS guitarist and R&R Hall of Fame inductee, Ace Frehley, on November 16 at 8:00 p.m.
Unique Live Theatre Experience MEET ME Explores Current Issues Integrating Digital Real-TimeUnique Live Theatre Experience MEET ME Explores Current Issues Integrating Digital Real-Time
September 13, 2022

Meet Me is an innovative, immersive theatre experience designed to fully engage audiences. Here, the characters alongside the audience must navigate the multiplicity of pathways towards resolution.
Boston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman Awarded Yale's Sanford MedalBoston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman Awarded Yale's Sanford Medal
September 13, 2022

Boston Baroque Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman was awarded the Samuel Simons Sanford Medal by the Yale School of Music on September 8, 2022. In his remarks upon receiving the award, Mr. Pearlman noted, “I'm grateful to receive this honor from the Yale School of Music, which was so important in my evolution as an artist.”
Warner Theatre To Host Special Effects Master Class With Tyler GreenWarner Theatre To Host Special Effects Master Class With Tyler Green
September 13, 2022

Education @ the Warner Presents “Special Effects: Cuts & Bruises” with Tyler Green, Saturday, November 5 at 2 pm. Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up. ﻿