The Museum of Chinese in America Extends its First Immersive Dinner and Show DOUBLE HAPPINESS

Drawing an enthusiastic audience response earlier this summer, the Museum of Chinese in America today announced Double Happiness, an original comedic theatrical show intertwined with traditional Chinese wedding banquet elements and a 10-course meal curated by Dim Sum Go-Go, will be making its grand return with four new performances this month. The production was brought to life by a talented and accomplished group of creatives including a team from MOCA and written by Emily Locke and directed by Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li. Since its debut in June, all the performances have been sold out, captivating audiences of all backgrounds and positioning itself as a new, well-loved addition to the cultural production scene. Guests can purchase tickets here.

Double Happiness tells the remarkable story of Claire and Alex as they attempt to combine cultures and merge families at their Chinese wedding banquet. Will love conquer all? Which family is more traditional? As the wedding begins, conflicts start to emerge.

The show explores the nuances of the Chinese American/Immigrant identity, allowing the audience to enjoy a traditional Chinese wedding. The wedding guests will see the dynamics of the bride and groom's families unfold. After a dramatic ceremony, the banquet dinner begins, and the play continues.

"We're thrilled to extend our theatrical show Double Happiness with new cast members and traditional Chinese wedding influences that will captivate new audiences, said Nancy Yao, President of the Museum of Chinese in America. "We welcome young people and adults to watch and enjoy as we celebrate the importance of embracing American and Immigrant identities.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHERE: The Museum of Chinese in America- 215 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013 (map)

WHEN:

6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. EDT, Thursday, September 29, 2022

6:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M. ET, Friday, September 30, 2022

6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. EDT, Thursday, October 13, 2022

6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. ET, Saturday, October 15, 2022 (closing night)

The show runs approximately 2 hours with no intermission. It is also family-friendly and appropriate for young adults/teenagers.

As part of the interactive performance, guests can enjoy the 10-course traditional meal below curated by Dim Sum Go Go:

First Course (Preset before Performance)

Fresh Cucumbers (VG) - Lightly pickled cucumbers with sesame see

Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings - With cabbage and Chinese chive

Second Course

Vegetarian Spring Rolls (VG) - Crispy vegetarian spring rolls with carrots, celery, wood ear mushrooms, and bamboo shoots

Peking Duck Bun - Steamed buns filled with Peking duck

Third Course

Jumbo Shrimp with Honey-Roasted Walnuts - Deep-fried battered jumbo shrimp with a creamy Grand Mariner sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and white rice

Vegetarian Yi Mein (VG) - Braised egg noodles with mushrooms with baby bok choy

Fourth Course

Stir-fried String-Beans (VG) in Hot Spices

Chicken and Broccoli

Fifth Course

Vegetarian Fried Rice

Red Bean Bun

About The Museum of Chinese in America

The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) aims to engage audiences in an ongoing and historical dialogue, in which people of all backgrounds are able to see American history through a critical perspective, to reflect on their own experiences, and to make meaningful connections between: the past and the present, the global and the local, themselves and others. In 2020, the Museum of Chinese in America was named one of 20 "America's Cultural Treasures" by a Ford Foundation-led consortium of U.S. foundations and philanthropists to acknowledge and honor organizations that represent the heritage and creativity of communities that have been historically marginalized, underfunded and under-represented in the narrative of American culture.