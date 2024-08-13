The Museum of Broadway Will Host Events With the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Museum of Broadway will host events over the next week featuring the cast of Water For Elephants and more. Learn more about all upcoming events at the museum and RSVP here.

Art of Collaboration: Water for Elephants

August 13, 2024 at 5pm.

Join this conversation on the art of collaboration with Water for Elephants director Jessica Stone and co-choreographers Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb. They will discuss the ins and outs of their creative processes and what goes into a productive collaboration on a show. This will be a moderated panel with time for a Q&A. Presented in partnership with SDC Foundation, the non-profit of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC). ASL interpretation will be provided.

This is a free event.

The Intersection of Broadway and Ballroom: Skills to Book the Gig

August 15, 2024 at 4pm.

Partner Dancing is more and more on the foreground of Broadway shows. Whether gracefully Waltzing during a big Ball scene, a sexy latin Salsa Club or even some impressive lifts and tricks. The foundations of good partnering skills could get you an edge during your performance and it's a much wanted "plus" to any performer in today's Broadway scenario. Note: All participants will need to complete a release waiver before participating in the class.

This is a free event.

Water for Elephants Album Signing

August 19th at 5pm.

Things are getting WILD at The Museum of Broadway! Join in for an album signing with members of PigPen Theatre Co. on August 19th at 5pm!