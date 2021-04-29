The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on The Witch

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.



Today's mom is the overbearing but doting Witch from Into the Woods.

Meet the Mom:

Is the Witch the picture of motherly perfection? Certainly not- but you can't knock her for putting in the effort. While her parenting style could be considered obsessively protective, it's born out of her need to create a safe environment for her child. And when she feels betrayed by Rapunzel, everyone in the woods is effected by this mother's wrath.

Most Motherly Musical Moments:

"Don't you know what's out there in the world

Someone has to shield you from the world

Stay with me

Princes wait there in the world, it's true

Princes, yes, but wolves and humans, too

Stay at home

I am home

Who out there could love you more than I

What out there that I cannot supply

Stay with me

Stay with me

The world is dark and wild

Stay a child while you can be a child

With me"

-Stay With Me

"Careful the things you say

Children will listen

Careful the things you do

Children will see

And learn

Guide them along the way

Children will glisten

Children will look to you

For which way to turn

To learn what to be

Careful before you say

'Listen to me.'

Children will listen"

-Children Will Listen

If She Was a Flower...

The witch's journey is a complicated one. She would be the oleander- beautiful, but poisonous.

