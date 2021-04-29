The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on The Witch
The Moms of Broadway is brought to you in partnership with 1-800-Flowers.com.
As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.
Today's mom is the overbearing but doting Witch from Into the Woods.
Meet the Mom:
Is the Witch the picture of motherly perfection? Certainly not- but you can't knock her for putting in the effort. While her parenting style could be considered obsessively protective, it's born out of her need to create a safe environment for her child. And when she feels betrayed by Rapunzel, everyone in the woods is effected by this mother's wrath.
Most Motherly Musical Moments:
"Don't you know what's out there in the world
Someone has to shield you from the world
Stay with me
Princes wait there in the world, it's true
Princes, yes, but wolves and humans, too
Stay at home
I am home
Who out there could love you more than I
What out there that I cannot supply
Stay with me
Stay with me
The world is dark and wild
Stay a child while you can be a child
With me"
-Stay With Me
"Careful the things you say
Children will listen
Careful the things you do
Children will see
And learn
Guide them along the way
Children will glisten
Children will look to you
For which way to turn
To learn what to be
Careful before you say
'Listen to me.'
Children will listen"
-Children Will Listen
If She Was a Flower...
The witch's journey is a complicated one. She would be the oleander- beautiful, but poisonous.
1-800-Flowers.com offers truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives.