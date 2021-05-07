The Moms of Broadway: Spotlight on Mama Rose

As Mother's Day approaches, we've got matriarchs on our mind. Some of Broadway's most iconic characters are moms- bold and brave, loving and nurturing- and we think they deserve an ovation. We're celebrating Broadway's most beloved maternal figures.



Here she is, world! Today's final mom is Mama Rose.

Meet the Mom:

Whether you see her as the stage mother from hell or just a determined parent with her eye on the prize, there is no more iconic a Broadway mom than Gypsy's Rose. Based on the real stories of Gypsy Rose Lee, this mama is central to the musical's main conflict, and though her behavior can be seen as aggressive and domineering, her intentions, while misguided, are pure. And in the end, she does indeed see her daughter's name in lights.

Most Motherly Musical Moments:

"You can do it, all you need is a hand.

We can do it, Mama is gonna see to it!

Curtain up! Light the lights!

We got nothing to hit but the heights!

I can tell, wait and see.

There's the bell! Follow me!

And nothing's gonna stop us 'til we're through!

Honey, everything's coming up roses and daffodils!

Everything's coming up sunshine and Santa Claus!

Everything's gonna be bright lights and lollipops!

Everything's coming up roses for me and for you!" -Everything's Coming Up Roses "Why did I do it?

What did it get me?

Scrapbooks full of me in the background.

Give 'em love and what does it get ya?

What does it get ya?

One quick look as each of 'em leaves you.

All your life and what does it get ya?

Thanks a lot and out with the garbage,

They take bows and you're battin' zero.

I had a dream.

I dreamed it for you, June.

It wasn't for me, Herbie.

And if it wasn't for me

then where would you be,

Miss Gypsy Rose Lee?

Well, someone tell me, when is it my turn?

Don't I get a dream for myself?

Starting now it's gonna be my turn.

Gangway, world, get off of my runway!

Starting now I bat a thousand!

This time, boys, I'm taking the bows..." -Rose's Turn

If She Was a Flower...

It's Rose's turn and everything's coming up bright red, bold and beautiful roses, this time for her!

