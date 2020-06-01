The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation Announces Vocal Competition Award Winner

The Masterwork Music and Art Foundation has announced the winner of their Vocal Competition Award, Stephanie E. Leotsakos,

The Competition had many excellent candidates. The final winner, Soprano, Stephanie E. Leotsakos, was selected because of her outstanding artistic skill and talent, her commitment to excellence in the arts, and the range of her musical accomplishments. For more about Stephanie E. Leotsakos, visit: https://www.stephanieleotsakos.com/about.

The Vocal Competition Award was designed to aid an emerging singer with his or her career aspirations and development. The Competition was national, and open to singers in all genres. Each of the many contestants sent a fifteen-minute video, an essay and a biographical profile.

The Vocal Competition Award is the brainchild of Wayne Walters, an accomplished singer, conductor, music educator and composer. We are proud to have Wayne Walters as a lead member of the Masterwork Music and Art Foundation Board.

They share their thanks to their team of adjudicators, an esteemed team that included choral directors, music educators and musicians, who evaluated the applications: Roberta Maher, Jason Tramm, Matthew Lee, Rosemary Messineo, Mary Elena Mammon, Patty Ruggles, Elizabeth Perryman, Bob Hoven, Hadiza Dockeray and Stephen Bryant.

The Masterwork Foundation will present Stephanie E. Leotsakos in concert in Morris County.

The date has not yet been set due to Covid-19.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You