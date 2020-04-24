The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center AnnouncesÂ SEGAL TALKS Week Five

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center is proud to announce the fourth weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand-the State of the World. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in New York City and the US creating original programming every day during the week.

Week Four with: Rimini Protokoll's Daniel Wetzel, Helgard Haug, & Stefan Kaegi (Germany); Guy Régis Jr (Haiti); Jalila Baccar (Tunis); Peter Sellars (USA); Oskar Eustis & Tony Torn (USA)

The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English on howlround.tv and on the Segal Center Facebook page. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on howlround.tv, the Segal Center Facebook page, and the Segal Center YouTube Channel. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This work is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson Collage.



Viewers can submit questions during the live streaming at SegalTalks@gmail.com

Visit www.theSegalCenter.org or contact mest@gc.cuny.edu for more information on SEGAL TALKS.

SEGAL TALKS WEEK 5 SCHEDULE

MONDAY, April 27, 2020

12 noon EDT



Rimini Protokoll's Daniel Wetzel, Helgard Haug, and Stefan Kaegi

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Germany.

Rimini Protokoll is the label of the works of Helgard Haug, Stefan Kaegi and Daniel Wetzel. They produce documentary theatre pieces, radio shows and work in the urban environment in a diverse variety of collaborative partnerships. Using research, auditions and conceptual processes, allowing what they call 'Experts' to find their unique voice. Works include Lagos Business Angels with Nigerian business people, the multi-player video piece Situation Rooms, 100% City with a sample of 100 citizens on stage as well as Weltklimakonferenz -a simulation of the UN Conference on climate change orHomevisit Europe-a staged intervention in hundreds of living rooms all around the world. In 2008, Rimini Protokoll have been awarded with the European prize for New Realities in Theatre. In 2011 they were awarded the Silver Lion of the 41th Biennale of Venice, established to honour new theatrical realities. In 2015, they received the Grand Prix of Swiss Theatre.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2020

12 noon EDT

Guy Regis Jr.



Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Haiti.

Guy Regis Jr. is a polymorphic creator; he is a poet, director, playwright, actor and video artist. Throughout his career, Regis has worked extensively to develop infrastructures for cultural production throughout Haiti. He is the founder of the NOUS THEATRE, which promotes a political and experimental physical theatre. His plays, novels, and theater works have been translated into multiple languages and have toured internationally. Between 2012 and 2013, Regis directed, with the support of the European Union, a project called Migrants, in which he organized large-scale artistic workshops throughout Haiti with international creators. From 2012 to 2014, Regis was the director of Drama at the National Arts School of Haiti. As the leader of Association Quatre Chemins, Regis aims to renew and develop the Haitian living arts sector through an annual theater festival, artistic residency programs for drama outside the boundaries of Port-au-Prince, and programs focused on children and students' access to drama throughout Haiti.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2020

12 noon EDT New York Time

Jalila Baccar

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in Tunis.

Jalila Baccar is today generally recognized as one of the leading women playwrights and performers in Tunisia and the Arab world, and the work of her company Familia, co-directed by Baccar and her husband Fadhel Jaïbi, has attained a major international reputation. Baccar's roles, acting and theatrical narratives, co-created by her director and husband Fadhel Jaïbi, are extremely intricate, psychologically multi-layered, and have the uncanny ability to capture the complexity and depth of grand themes prevalent in Arab societies. Baccar has performed in over twenty of her plays.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2020

12 noon EDT

Peter Sellars

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in the US.

Peter Sellars has gained international renown for his transformative interpretations of artistic masterpieces and for collaborative projects with an extraordinary range of creative artists. He has staged operas at the Dutch National Opera, English National Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opéra National de Paris, and the Salzburg Festival, among others, and has established a reputation for bringing 20th-century and contemporary operas to the stage. Noteworthy theater projects include: a production of Euripides' The Children of Herakles, focusing on contemporary immigration and refugee issues and experience, and Desdemona, Sellars' acclaimed collaboration with the Nobel Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison and Malian composer and singer Rokia Traore has been presented in major cities in Europe, the U.S. and Australia.

Sellars has led several arts festivals, including the Los Angeles Festival and the Adelaide Arts Festival. He was Artistic Director of New Crowned Hope, a month-long festival in Vienna to create new work in the fields of music, theater, dance, film, the visual arts and architecture for the celebration of Mozart's 250th birth anniversary.

He is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of World Arts and Cultures at UCLA, a resident curator of the Telluride Film Festival, and was a Mentor for the Rolex Arts Initiative. His awards include a MacArthur Fellowship, the Erasmus Prize for contributions to European Culture, and the Polar Music Prize. Peter Sellars is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2020

12 noon EDT

Oskar Eustis & Tony Torn

Join us for an update on the situation for theatre artists in the US.

Oskar Eustis has served as the artistic director of The Public Theater since 2005, after serving as the artistic director at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, RI from 1994 to 2005. Throughout his career, Eustis has been dedicated to the development of new work that speaks to the great issues of our time and has worked with countless artists in pursuit of that aim, including Tony Kushner, Suzan-Lori Parks, David Henry Hwang, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Richard Nelson, Rinne Groff, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and Lisa Kron. He is currently a professor at New York University and has held professorships at UCLA, Middlebury College, and Brown University.

Tony Torn is an actor and director who has worked extensively for the past thirty years in theater, film and television, in both traditional and experimental projects. He is known best for his work with legendary experimental theater makers Reza Abdoh and Richard Foreman , being the founding director of Bill Talen's Reverend Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping (now in its 20th year), and creating and starring in the absurdist theater/punk rock mash-up Ubu Sings Ubu with co-director Dan Safer. He has an MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts with a Performance Creation Concentration from Goddard College, and is currently teaching Intro to Acting at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Tony manages Torn Page, a private event space in New York City, named in honor of his parents, the award winning actors Rip Torn and Geraldine Page.





