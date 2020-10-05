The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week 21

Daily Live Online Conversations on US and Global Theatre & Performance, Wednesday, October 7– Friday, October 9

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the new line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS. Since the beginning in March the series featured close to 100 talks with 150 artists from 50 countries. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily during the week for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Ti

me of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. After a break in August the series will now also focus on Theatre, Performance and The Political, highlighting the Segal Center's 2022 New York International Festival of the Arts Project and the Center's Public Park Project. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating new, original, daily content for the global field of theater and performance. The series was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020.

SEGAL TALKS are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons [howlround.com] and on the Segal Center Facebook [facebook.com]. This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound [howlround.com], and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel [youtube.com].

The work of the Segal Center has been supported in the past by Susan and Jack Rudin(†), the Hearst Foundation and currently by, Marvin Carlson, Sidney E. Cohn Chair, The Graduate Center CUNY.

SEGAL TALKS WEEK 21 SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2020

12 noon EDT

Tom Walker

Tom Walker

Tom Walker is a New York based actor, director, writer and teacher who has been associated with The Living Theatre since 1971. He was a theatre student at Yale University when Judith Malina and Julian visited the campus during the legendary 1968 US Tour. For now 49 years Walker has been part of the many incarnations of the Living Theatre, performing in small theaters in New York, Europe, and Latin America. Many productions, hundreds of performances. Street theatre and grand events in festivals-especially in Italy, temporarily the home of the company. Walker joined The Living during the 71 Brazil Tour, where he eventually spend two months in jail with the company. Walker has collaborated with New York theatre artists like Theodora Skipitares, The TEAM, The Assembly, Mabou Mines, the Episcopal Diocese of New York, and others. In 2016, while working on archiving the history of the company, he was invited to became a Fulbright Specialist with a residency at the Fondazione Morra in Naples, Italy. Walker participated in the Living's creation of "Electric Awakening", produced by CSEC Sao Paulo in 2017. The same year he created-in collaboration with the Norwegian Grusomhetens Teatr-"Venus and Mars", based on Judith Malina's last notes for a new play. Walker is currently working on several publishing projects about Julian Beck, Judith Malina, as well as on his own memoirs. He lives in the East Village.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2020



12 noon EDT

Sade Lythcott

Sade Lythcott

Harlem native Sade Lythcott is the Chief Executive Officer of the historic National Black Theatre (NBT), the nation's first revenue generating Black Arts complex and the longest run theater by a woman of color. Sade is the daughter of the late Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, founder of NBT and legendary champion of African-American arts and culture. Sade currently serves as the chair of the Coalition of Theaters of Color, an alliance of 52 theaters across New York City; founded by Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee in 2004 to combat the systemic inequities in the field and to ensure that theaters of color are funded equitably. Most recently Sade Co-leads Culture @ 3 a daily call that brings together more than 300 cultural leaders from across NYC to help navigate COVID-!9 and leads its reopening working group, helping New York's cultural sector navigate reopening post COVID-19 statewide quarantine. Lythcott also proudly sits on the national board of advisors for Art in a Changing America.

Sade's activism work has been written about in national publications including the New York Times, Harper's Bazaar and Essence magazine. She is the recipient of numerous awards including the Key to Harlem for her excellence in the Arts, the Networks Journal's top 40 under 40 award, the Legacy Award from Black Theatre Network and the Cultural Icon award by Harlem Fashion Week. In 2012, Sade wrote and produced the highly acclaimed musical A Time To Love, garnering three AUDELCO nominations and is currently in development in partnership with the world famous Apollo theatre.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2020



12 noon EDT

Saviana Stănescu

Saviana Stănescu

Saviana Stănescu is a Romanian playwright, poet, and ARTivist based in NY. Her plays include Aliens with extraordinary skills, Ants, White Embers (all published by Samuel French), Useless, Lenin's Shoe, Waxing West (New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Play), For a Barbarian Woman, Don't / Dream, Zoom Birthday Party, developed/produced at Women's Project, La MaMa, 59E59, NYTW, EST, HERE, New Georges, Lark, Cherry, Civic Ensemble, Teatro La Capilla, Teatrul Odeon, etc. MA in Performance Studies, MFA in Dramatic Writing - NYU. Associate Professor of Playwriting at Ithaca College. Founder of "Immigrant/International Artists and Scholars in New York" (IASNY). (www.saviana.com [saviana.com])

