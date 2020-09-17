The Little Orchestra Society Announces Virtual 2020-21 Season

This season's virtual concert programming will include actors, young soloists, dancers, special guests, animation, and video.

Now you won't miss a beat of another fun filled L.O.S. KIDS' concert whether you are at home or sharing space with family and friends in a different city, state or even country as The Little Orchestra Society offers its unique brand of music performances, combined with other artforms, streaming exclusively on line beginning on October 17th.

Although we can't be in the concert hall, you can still expect to experience the same superior quality of performances and amusing antics from Professor Treblemaker and his band of merrymakers right from the comforts of you own safe space-wherever that might be!

"I am so excited to present The Little Orchestra Society's new season," exclaimed David Alan Miller, L.O.S. Artistic Advisor. "I have always felt that our concerts are so visually stunning, theatrically brilliant, and super-fun, that they were just "made" for streaming.

"We'll be presenting all our programs virtually, and that just means that they'll be every bit as wonderful as our live programs, but with lots of additional visual delights. Professor Treblemaker, our brilliant professional musicians, and I will all be there, and we'll be joined by lots of awesome young guest performers and composers. From Halloween to "Hansel and Gretel," from Dvorak to "Pictures at an Exhibition," we are going to have so much fun and discover so much great music together. We can't wait to see you there!"

L.O.S. is a 74-year-old nonprofit organization and has been working diligently over the last few months to develop innovative ways of connecting with audiences in these uncertain times. On the L.O.S. website and YouTube channel you can find a collection of videos free of charge presenting unique at home lessons, crafts, concerts, and entertainment.

In order to develop its programming and ability to serve a wide spectrum of diverse audiences from public schools to its community partners, L.O.S. has created a Membership Plan for families to support a new type of music in our community while enjoying great benefits! An investment in a L.O.S. Membership will make sure that it will always be "an Orchestra for all New Yorkers," and now even beyond.

See below for preliminary information on the upcoming season and how you can participate.

Event Schedule

CHOOSE FROM L.O.S.'s TWO-TIER MEMBERSHIPS:

PRIME MEMBERSHIP - $499*

(Price per family)

· Stream all L.O.S. KIDS concerts on demand for six weeks after the premiere

· Virtual meet-and-greets after concerts with Professor Treblemaker

· Behind-the-scenes look with the Director/Writer, Conductor, and guest artists

· Discovery Guide Videos (with pre- and post-concert activities)

· More surprises throughout the season!

*Tax-deductible value: $399

MEMBERSHIP - $199*

(Price per family)

· Stream all L.O.S. KIDS concerts on demand for two weeks after the premiere

· Discovery Guide Videos (with pre- and post-concert activities)

*Tax-deductible value: $99

About The Little Orchestra Society (L.O.S)

Since its debut at Town Hall 74 years ago, The Little Orchestra Society has been captivating audiences young and old with innovative concerts of classical music and more. Through a variety of art forms including storytelling, video, and animation, that exhibit the creative genius of the company and collected artists, the Orchestra presents a dynamic repertoire and brings meaningful musical experiences to today's concert goers. Under the leadership of its Artistic Advisor, David Alan Miller, L.O.S. also shares the vitality of music performances, now presented beyond the concert hall through educational engagement in schools and community spaces such as museums, libraries, and senior centers.

Last year, L.O.S. reached nearly 20,000 New York City area children, adults, and seniors, of whom more than 5,000 attended concerts free-of-charge. These transformative initiatives welcome not only thousands of participants to L.O.S. concerts, they inspire audiences to make music and concert-going a lifelong pursuit.

About David Alan Miller, Artistic Advisor

Grammy Award-winning conductor David Alan Miller has established a reputation as one of the leading American conductors of his generation. Music Director of the Albany Symphony since 1992, Mr. Miller has proven himself a creative and compelling orchestra builder. Frequently in demand as a guest conductor, Mr. Miller received his Grammy Award in January, 2014 for his Naxos recording of John Corigliano's "Conjurer," with the Albany Symphony and Dame Evelyn Glennie. Prior to his appointment in Albany, Mr. Miller was Associate Conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. From 1982 to 1988, he was Music Director of the New York Youth Symphony, earning considerable acclaim for his work with that ensemble. A native of Los Angeles, David Alan Miller holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a master's degree in orchestral conducting from The Juilliard School.

About Craig Shemin, Writer & Director

Craig Shemin, writer and director of the L.O.S. KIDS concert series, is continuing his creative partnership with L.O.S, after previously scripting "Hansel and Gretel," "Babes in Toyland" and "Four Seasons: A Spinning Planet" for the organization. Shemin began his career with a 14-year stint with The Jim Henson Company, the creators of the Muppets.

He created and wrote The Disney Channel's successful interstitial series, "Lou and Lou: Safety Patrol," and wrote the Emmy-nominated "Tasty Time with ZeFronk," also for Disney. Shemin produced and directed an award-winning behind the scenes documentary about "Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas," for the holiday classic's special edition DVD and produced the documentary that accompanied the Smithsonian Institution touring museum exhibition, "Jim Henson's Fantastic World."

His other credits include "Dora and Friends: Into the City," "Courage the Cowardly Dog," "Telling Stories with Tomie DePaola," "Donna's Day," "Oobi," and "Gullah Gullah Island." He also co-wrote (with his wife, writer and Tony-nominated performer Stephanie D'Abruzzo) two episodes of "Rory's Place" for The Learning Channel. Shemin's work on "The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss" earned him a Writer's Guild of America Award nomination.

A lifetime member of the WGA-East, Craig executive produced New York's WGA Awards show for three years. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, a member of BMI, The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and The Dramatists Guild.

