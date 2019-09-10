The Laurie Berkner Band Announces Monster Boogie Halloween Concert

It's a Halloween tradition for NYC area families! Kids' music superstars Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band are set to boogie on down in full Halloween mode at a Monster Boogie Halloween Concert, at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at The Concert Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, 2 West 64th Street, New York, NY.

This show will also celebrate the October 4th release of Laurie's 13th album, Waiting for the Elevator.

Says Laurie Berkner, "13 is our lucky number! This year, the whole band will celebrate our 13th album when we play another 'Monster Boogie' Halloween show in Manhattan. After all the fun we've had at this show in previous years, we can't wait to make lots of music together, see all of the different ways our fans dress up, and share plenty of old favorites plus new tunes from Waiting for the Elevator as we enjoy this wonderfully kid-oriented holiday!"

A true pioneer in children's music, beloved by generations of children and parents for over twenty years, the legendary Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Bandwill play an assortment of songs for the Halloween season at this show, including "Monster Boogie" and "The Cat Came Back," along with such well-loved Laurie Berkner hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," and "Pig on Her Head" and new songs from Waiting for the Elevator. Laurie and the band plan to wear their Halloween costumes. Kids and grownups alike are also encouraged to come in costume, bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads!), and be ready to get up and dance to the music.

Laurie Berkner is one of most popular children's entertainers in the U.S. She has filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans and sold millions of albums, songs, and videos. Her secret? Laurie's shows are interactive throughout; her songs get the kids (and adults) on their feet to sing, clap, and dance along. She keeps even the youngest audience members fully engaged with dynamic expressions of musical joy in active songs like "I'm Gonna Catch You" and "Rocketship Run," and gives everyone a chance to catch their breath between high-energy moments by including quieter interludes featuring songs such as Laurie's classic "Moon Moon Moon." Laurie displays an instinctive understanding of children's natural rhythms and energy in her shows, which keeps kids enraptured and brings parents happily along for the ride.

The first artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., Laurie Berkner was featured in nearly all the episodes of the channel's Jack's Big Music Show. Laurie recently created her own Audible Original Series titled Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen. Her music videos appear regularly on NBCUniversal's Universal Kids channel, and she is a familiar radio presence on SiriusXM's Kids Place Live. Laurie has authored three picture books based on her songs for Simon & Schuster: We Are the Dinosaurs, Pillowland, and Monster Boogie. She has released twelve bestselling, award-winning albums, with a thirteenth album, Waiting for the Elevator, set for release in October,

Laurie has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Time Magazine lauded her as "a kind of sippy-cup Sheryl Crow ... Berkner inhabits a kid's curious perspective in her lyrics and pens folk-pop melodies that bear repeated -- very repeated -- listenings." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."





