The Joyce's 2025 Spring/Summer Season Announced

More than half a dozen each of New York City and world premiere works populate the exhilarating lineup of programs being offered by 17 engagements of revered companies and groundbreaking dancemakers, hailing from locations the world over, from Argentina to The Joyce's own backyard. The passion of tango, the fire of flamenco, and soul-stirring tap accent a season chock full of boundary-pushing contemporary dance, both time-honored and brand-new. Bookending the season created and danced by some of the world's most talented choreographers and collaborators are larger-than-life celebrations of two titans of dance: Martha Graham and Jerome Robbins. Over the next six months of diverse dance offerings, The Joyce is poised to bring unparalleled artistry to New York audiences once more, further cementing its status as New York's home for dance.

The Joyce Theater opens its Spring/Summer ‘25 Season with a captivating contemporary dance production from Argentina, making its debut on the historic stage. Conceived by renowned American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Herman Cornejo, choreographed by Anabella Tuliano, and performed with Grupo Cadabra, Anima Animal draws inspiration from Caaporá, a project envisioned over 100 years ago as the first "Argentine ballet". Remarkably, it was also one of legendary Vaslav Nijinsky's final projects, and finally never staged due to his declining health. Based on an Indigenous legend about a mystical bird from Argentina's northeastern forests, Anima Animal invites audiences to reflect on love and compassion for the Earth and all its creatures. Argentine dance continues to dominate the Joyce stage for the following two weeks with the New York premiere of Tango After Dark. Featuring World Champion tango superstars German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, the electrifying production evokes the fierce spirit of Buenos Aires with bold, seductive rhythms, raw passion, and rich tango traditions infused with a contemporary flair.

A monumental event in dance history takes the stage for two weeks in the dual programs offered by Martha Graham Dance Company. As the acclaimed company returns to The Joyce during its landmark 100th anniversary celebration in a program titled Dances of the Mind, the phenomenal company takes on both Graham's electrifying psychodrama from the 1940s and 1950s alongside fresh works from Jamar Roberts and Rhiannon Giddens, Hofesh Schecter, Xin Ying, Virginie Mécène, and a world premiere from Baye & Asa. The celebration of Graham's influence continues later in the season when Pilobolus takes the stage for a three-week extended engagement. The heart-stopping, acrobatic company offers its interpretation of Graham's Lamentation, alongside repertory works that encapsulate the dancers' physical prowess and the New York City premiere of Flight, developed with original Pilobolus member (and pilot) Lee Harris.

Several celebrated New York City-based companies are set for hometown engagements at The Joyce throughout the upcoming season. Gibney Company will present two world premieres by American choreographers Lucinda Childs and Peter Chu, each in their own distinctive styles that simultaneously demonstrates the breadth, depth, and eclectic nature of the company's repertory choices. Parsons Dance follows with its home season at The Joyce, boasting a trio of iconic David Parsons works and a world premiere by Rena Butler, created in collaboration with composer Darryl J. Hoffman. Celebrating its 45th anniversary, Mark Morris Dance Group presents a pair of stunning programs that highlight its founder's wit and emotional depth across the company's vast repertory, as well as its continued innovation with two world premiere works set to the music of James P. Johnson and John Luther Adams.

Familiar faces and audience favorites also populate the season's roster of outstanding dance talent. Tap royalty Ayodele Casel returns in the world premiere of her latest work, showcasing her exuberance and unparalleled skill while examining the transformative ties between tap dance and the dynamism of 90s Hip-Hop music. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago also returns this season, this time with a thrilling program that includes a trio of New York City premieres by FLOCK, HSDC Resident Artist Aszure Barton, and Johan Inger. Continuing to provoke connection to and identity with Black and queer history and culture, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham stages new works by Princess Grace Award recipients Andrea Miller, Paul Singh, and Rena Butler, as well as Abraham's latest work, his first collaboration with composer Shelley Washington.

Seen in 2017 for its Joyce debut, Gauthier Dance—resident dance company of Theaterhaus Stuttgart—makes its return appearance with an electrifying selection of contemporary works. The influential choreographers on the bill include Sharon Eyal, Hofesh Shechter, Ohad Naharin, and the company's founder and artistic director, Eric Gauthier. BODYTRAFFIC, the edgy L.A.-based company, follows up its 2022 Joyce appearance with a program that dives into the power of memory and unexpected reminders, driven by works created by Juel D. Lane, Trey McIntyre, and Matthew Neenan. Paul Taylor Dance Company also returns, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Taylor's masterwork Esplanade, as well as reconstructions of repertory works from the vault that have not been seen in half a century.

Several other companies familiar to Joyce audiences are on the calendar for their season at New York's home for dance. Trisha Brown Dance Company will celebrate Brown's “Unstable Molecular Structure” cycle which introduced the iconic sensuous movement that still inspires dancemakers worldwide. Along with these landmark works, the company will also present a new commission by Australian choreographer Lee Serle, in collaboration with Colombian visual artist Mateo López, and in partnership with Rolex. In a Ballet Tech Kids Dance first, alumnus Edgar Peterson choreographs a premiere performed by Ballet Tech alumni, in addition to the tap, jazz, and ballet works performed by the next generation of dancers. Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca will continue to showcase its mastery of flamenco and stretch the boundaries of the art form with its world-renowned collection of dancers, singers, and musicians.

Bringing the season to a momentous close, The Joyce's Ballet Festival returns for a one-week celebration of the life and legacy of Jerome Robbins. This year's festival features curation and performances by award-winning New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, alongside a selection of top talent from globally recognized ballet companies, all showcasing the timeless vitality and vision of Robbins' choreography.

To become a Joyce Member, ticket buyers simply purchase tickets to four different companies at the same time and they automatically save 25% on tickets (not applicable for $10 or $19 tickets). Joyce Members are entitled to the 25% discount on additional tickets purchased throughout the season – through August 17, 2025. For more information on becoming a Joyce Member, please visit www.Joyce.org or call JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Single tickets go on sale to the general public on January 7, 2025. Single ticket prices range from $12-$97 (including fees).

Tickets can be purchased by calling JoyceCharge at 212- 242-0800, in person at the Box Office (Monday - Sunday 12-6pm), or online by visiting www.Joyce.org. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue (at 19th Street).