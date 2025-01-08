News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Joyce to Present the Return of Compagnie Herve KOUBI in WHAT THE DAY OWES TO THE NIGHT

What The Day Owes To The Nightplays a triumphant encore run with performances at The Joyce Theater from January 28-February 2.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
The Joyce to Present the Return of Compagnie Herve KOUBI in WHAT THE DAY OWES TO THE NIGHT ImageThe Joyce Theater Foundation will celebrate the extraordinary whirlwind of movement that is Compagnie Hervé KOUBI in its highly-anticipated return. Following critically-acclaimed engagements with its latest works, the signature piece What The Day Owes To The Nightplays a triumphant encore run with performances at The Joyce Theater from January 28-February 2.

Blending capoeira, martial arts, and contemporary dance, What The Day Owes To The Night showcases the raw power and breathtaking artistry of the Compagnie Hervé KOUBI. This spellbinding work traces founder and choreographer Hervé Koubi’s deeply personal journey to uncover his French-Algerian heritage. After discovering his family’s Algerian roots, Koubi returned to his ancestral homeland, collaborating with street dancers from across the Mediterranean basin to create a masterpiece of physical and cultural expression.

Taking inspiration from Yasmina Khadra’s novel “What The Day Owes The Night (Ce que le jour doit à la nuit),” What The Day Owes To The Night is a meditative yet explosively athletic performance, brought to life by an all-male cast of virtuoso dancers. Rich in the history and poetic beauty of the transcontinental Mediterranean, the work stands as Koubi’s most intimate and universal creation, a celebration of the connections that unite us all.
 





